Thu Aug 24, 2017 10:11 am
GF could be annoying, but his ideas on marketing were generally pretty sound, decades ahead of the club itself. I gave up my season tickets when we left the Stoop (The Hive and Trailfinders are nice enough grounds but way too convoluted to get to more than a couple of times a season). I get more contact from Harlequins RU, who I have no interest in, than I do from London Broncos. During the Stoop years I ended up on Quins RU mailing list and they've kept me there. Considering I've repeatedly bought tickets for the Broncos online, and was a season ticket holder for many years, they rarely trouble me with offers.
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:55 pm
Welcome back KF its been a long time
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Fri Aug 25, 2017 3:44 am
Rob from Erith wrote:
It means the club assuming you'll sign up for another 12 months!
Would be nice to be asked if we'd like to wouldn't it?
Rather than the assumption we will.

It's neither here not there really.....£30,000 of ST revenue doesn't bother the writer of cheques one way or the other so.long as he gets to watch "his" team...and £30,000 is me being generous.
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Fri Aug 25, 2017 9:50 am
You are quite right CMG, the club is a rich mans toy.
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:00 pm
Bostwick wrote:
You are quite right CMG, the club is a rich mans toy.

So much better if were a note in a history book instead, right?
