GF could be annoying, but his ideas on marketing were generally pretty sound, decades ahead of the club itself. I gave up my season tickets when we left the Stoop (The Hive and Trailfinders are nice enough grounds but way too convoluted to get to more than a couple of times a season). I get more contact from Harlequins RU, who I have no interest in, than I do from London Broncos. During the Stoop years I ended up on Quins RU mailing list and they've kept me there. Considering I've repeatedly bought tickets for the Broncos online, and was a season ticket holder for many years, they rarely trouble me with offers.