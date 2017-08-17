Not sure if it was meant that way, but it's the way it has come across that "call me dog" is having a dig at the certain folk at the club, with subtle suggestions that they are not qualified to do what they do, Maddy in particular.

The role maddy does was advertised openly. She got the role, The fact she come from "AFL" land and puts her interests as RU and cricket has nothing to do with her ability to do the role she is employed to carry out. I reckon if you ask any Aussie they would say the same, I have the pleasure of getting to chat with maddy quite a bit and she is as passionate about the club and as knowledgeable about our game as anyone, so I cannot see why she was singled out for specific interest.

As for marketing, we are competing in the second tier of a minority sport in an area miles away from the heartland of that minority sport. Who are you going to market too? Lots of our fans always were expat northerners who came to watch the bigger teams in the sport when they came, until we start playing those teams again those fans are not going to bother no matter how much you market the games.

Even the heartland clubs rely on away supporters, at the level we are playing and teams we are playing don't have that many home fans so we don't get the away numbers.

So let's be realistic would spending loads of our merge resources on marketing be worth it or do we spend the money on other things