Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 3:49 pm
Lilfatman

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm
Posts: 45
Well spotted. I had'nt noticed the time he posted. He has been missed .
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 6:08 pm
northernbloke
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 191
Not sure if it was meant that way, but it's the way it has come across that "call me dog" is having a dig at the certain folk at the club, with subtle suggestions that they are not qualified to do what they do, Maddy in particular.
The role maddy does was advertised openly. She got the role, The fact she come from "AFL" land and puts her interests as RU and cricket has nothing to do with her ability to do the role she is employed to carry out. I reckon if you ask any Aussie they would say the same, I have the pleasure of getting to chat with maddy quite a bit and she is as passionate about the club and as knowledgeable about our game as anyone, so I cannot see why she was singled out for specific interest.
As for marketing, we are competing in the second tier of a minority sport in an area miles away from the heartland of that minority sport. Who are you going to market too? Lots of our fans always were expat northerners who came to watch the bigger teams in the sport when they came, until we start playing those teams again those fans are not going to bother no matter how much you market the games.
Even the heartland clubs rely on away supporters, at the level we are playing and teams we are playing don't have that many home fans so we don't get the away numbers.
So let's be realistic would spending loads of our merge resources on marketing be worth it or do we spend the money on other things
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 7:51 pm
Call Me God

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 3
northernbloke wrote:
So let's be realistic would spending loads of our merge resources on marketing be worth it or do we spend the money on other things

As I said. The club doesn't need to market so long as someone is signing the cheques.
The biogs on the three staffers was nothing more than a way of describing what was being done on the promotion and revenue generation fronts. I am sure they all do a wonderful job, but once the writer of cheques is gone, then the lack.of planning to grow the matchday income may well mean the club will be unable to pay these people.
Great to see that the club is doing well and 600 or so hardy souls still bother, but at the risk of staying on thread, the selling of next years STs before giving current holders first refusal does seem pretty broncoesque in its naivety.
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 6:35 pm
northernbloke
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 191
Well if a season ticket holder was at the game last weekend when season tickets were being offered for sale, then they had the opportunity to buy said ticket, what's the problem?
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 6:42 pm
northernbloke
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 191
For those that need to be fed the information, look on the club web site! If you are a gold member then you can renew and you can quote yr current seat number, suggests to me that those that want to will get to sit where they wish.
There are early bird prices available.
Bosty assume yr a gold season ticket member, info is there for yr renewal.
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 9:45 pm
Bostwick
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1152
I only found out, second hand that they were selling season tickets at last Sundays game. I certainly would have expected to see some flyers or posters, giving details of what is being offered and at what cost in the CCH. I did not. I do not even know where they were selling them from. There was no shop in the foyer.
I think that it would have been a good idea to contact me either by post or even email prior to the game. I have received nothing. They are looking for nearly seven hundred pounds from me, the club. The club could have made some effort.
Now, my friends who sit by me but are away on holiday. What do they do. I bet they are unaware that the season tickets are even on sale.
Anyway it must be comforting for the club.that you were all at the front of the queue snapping up your season tickets.
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 10:52 pm
northernbloke
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 191
Don't want to be funny bosty but it's easy enough to find on the club web site. I ain't bought one, do you know anyone who has bought one? Were they actually on sale or was it just a rumour? Seems fairly obvious to me that those that have tickets this year are going to be able to secure the same seats if they want to. Drop yr mates on holiday an e mail, they can buy there's on line very easily.
I can't get my head round this obsession that we all need a personal invite to support the club, surely as a fan you keep an eye on what s going on, the web site is pretty informative.
I know about the season tickets and I never buy one!!!!!!
