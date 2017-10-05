WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signings/Squad

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos New Signings/Squad

Post a reply
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:23 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 370
Cor this is a lively and enthusiastic thread. Come on chaps and chappets I know the season is over but let's have some enthusiasm for next year.
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:37 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 106
northernbloke wrote:
Cor this is a lively and enthusiastic thread. Come on chaps and chappets I know the season is over but let's have some enthusiasm for next year.

I am as enthusiastic as the next guy, but when you look at the Caliber of players being signed by Toronto and compare them to what we have and are likely to get, I can't see us challenging for either the MPG or the top 2 Automatic places for SL next year unless we buy 3 heavy hitting forwards and cover at Half and Hooker. Without them it'll probably end up Leigh, Toronto and then any 2 from Us Fev, Toulouse and Fax.....so I'll stay enthusiastic, but I'll also reserve the right to be a realist.
I remember that time at a pre season fans forum when Mac was asked where we'd finish that season and he said first...when questioned about it he growled....we finished 9th...Mac was enthusiastic but unrealistic
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:55 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5451
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Not forgetting a decent centre who can beat a defender and pass to the winger. Not to much to ask
Mac out!
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:01 pm
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2135
Location: North London
Call Me God wrote:
I am as enthusiastic as the next guy, but when you look at the Caliber of players being signed by Toronto and compare them to what we have and are likely to get, I can't see us challenging for either the MPG or the top 2 Automatic places for SL next year unless we buy 3 heavy hitting forwards and cover at Half and Hooker. Without them it'll probably end up Leigh, Toronto and then any 2 from Us Fev, Toulouse and Fax.....so I'll stay enthusiastic, but I'll also reserve the right to be a realist.
I remember that time at a pre season fans forum when Mac was asked where we'd finish that season and he said first...when questioned about it he growled....we finished 9th...Mac was enthusiastic but unrealistic


Pretty much spot on.
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:39 pm
itsmeagain Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 261
TOMMY IS PAST IT
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:26 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5451
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Damien Sironen a prop from the Bulls has been mentioned in Hull Daily Mail I've read
Mac out!
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:31 am
PC Plum User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm
Posts: 1042
Location: Balamoray
As it stands

Judas --->

Barthau --->

Garside ---> Walters (assumed)

Roqica --->

Offerdahl --->

Pointer --->

Purtell --->

No news on Evans.

Add in 3 Academy boys where/if appropriate.
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:39 am
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2135
Location: North London
PC Plum wrote:
As it stands

Judas --->

Barthau --->

Garside ---> Walters (assumed)

Roqica --->

Offerdahl --->

Pointer --->

Purtell --->

No news on Evans.

Add in 3 Academy boys where/if appropriate.


Roqica > R. Butler
Offerdahl > D. Hindmarsh
Purtell > J. Ogden
Pointer > S. Davis or M. Davies

Maybe Boudebza will get a new deal to replace A**ers??

Btw, Josh Walters is contracted to Leeds for 2018 so I'm assuming a fee would be involved if he is the new signing.
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:18 am
PC Plum User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm
Posts: 1042
Location: Balamoray
Jossy B wrote:
Roqica > R. Butler
Offerdahl > D. Hindmarsh
Purtell > J. Ogden
Pointer > S. Davis or M. Davies

Maybe Boudebza will get a new deal to replace A**ers??

Btw, Josh Walters is contracted to Leeds for 2018 so I'm assuming a fee would be involved if he is the new signing.


Sad to say I dont know a huge amount about the Academy boys, but what I do know is they are young and inexperienced and we play in a league where experience and being around the block count for a lot. Pointer and Purtell replacements, fine, but for all the underwhelming performances the replacements for the Offerdahl and Roqica need to have been around and know the front row. I read Walters was off contract, would not lose any sleep if he isn't coming. Its the Judas / Barthau conundrum that worries me.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: adamant5482, AshfordRay, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, mickeyboy and 61 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,5752,73376,2824,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM