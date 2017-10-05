northernbloke wrote:
Cor this is a lively and enthusiastic thread. Come on chaps and chappets I know the season is over but let's have some enthusiasm for next year.
I am as enthusiastic as the next guy, but when you look at the Caliber of players being signed by Toronto and compare them to what we have and are likely to get, I can't see us challenging for either the MPG or the top 2 Automatic places for SL next year unless we buy 3 heavy hitting forwards and cover at Half and Hooker. Without them it'll probably end up Leigh, Toronto and then any 2 from Us Fev, Toulouse and Fax.....so I'll stay enthusiastic, but I'll also reserve the right to be a realist.
I remember that time at a pre season fans forum when Mac was asked where we'd finish that season and he said first...when questioned about it he growled....we finished 9th...Mac was enthusiastic but unrealistic