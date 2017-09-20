WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signings/Squad

Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:04 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11677
Location: blackpool tower circus
Honkytonk wrote:
Last year as a FT squad????

As Dick Emery used to say,Hello Honky tonk how are you?Nice to see.
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:06 am
brian2 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1656
[quoteLast year as a FT squad????][/quote]

surely depends on two factors?

1. The owners willingness to keep funding

2. What the structure of RL looks like, where we are Superleague or........ and the funding attached?
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:02 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 94
Honkytonk wrote:
Last year as a FT squad????

I seem to recall that our GM and the owner had conversations and meetings around "continued" funding when we moved into Trailfinders. I believe (and am happy to be corrected) that a 3 year plan was put before the owner with the ultimate goal of us returning to Superleague and he agreed to an initial 3 years more funding, albeit at a lesser level than before.
Without his (or anyone elses) funding combined with the central funds, we wouldn't be able to afford to be Full Time. I believe (again happy to be corrected) that the owner is now fully retired and therefore the bottomless pit now has a bottom and therefore, we will eventually need to fend for ourselves, whether that be in 2019 or soon after.
Having not seen his smiling face this year, I can't comment on whether Mr Hughes is a happy chappy or if he's resigned to the only route back into SL being a return to licensing, given at least 1 SL club with a wealthy owner is coming down to replace HKR, Toronto seem to have unlimited funding and Toulouse (as they always do) look to be more competitive next year meaning that 3rd or 4th spot is what we'll be looking at unless we get busy in the marketplace in the off season.
I'd have the coach and Mr Hughes down here for the duration of the RLWC, talking to NRL sides about taking "fringe players" on a years loan because we lack the grunt needed to go up.......IMHO that is
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:33 am
Honkytonk Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 15, 2013 3:37 pm
Posts: 308
Would be a massive blow if we ended up part time. Would surely kill any hopes of SL.
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:31 pm
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2130
Location: North London
Ben Pointer has signed for Newcastle Thunder for 2018.
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:45 pm
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1219
Good luck to Ben. I hope it all works out for him.
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:47 pm
crashmon Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Feb 11, 2011 10:01 am
Posts: 59
The problem we have next year is that there will be more teams that will beat us if we dont stop the 10-15 min laspes we seem to have (and have had for years). I personally dont see us making even making the 8's unless we get a leader in on the field, who can keep the players concantration for the 80 mins.

Next season I dont think one team will dominate like in the last seasons, whoever comes down from SL will also struggle considering Toronto and Toulouse will be there, Fev will be strong, Fax around as well, plus us.. If I was a betting man I would have us at best 3rd and at worst 6th. Personally after watching us in the 8's and the way we lost our way in games when it mattered, my belief is that next year we are not going to make the 8's, and that will then be it as far as Full Time goes.

I'm still going to get my Season Ticket for next year, as I think Next Year could be the last one we have full time.
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:48 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 94
crashmon wrote:
I'm still going to get my Season Ticket for next year, as I think Next Year could be the last one we have full time.

...the last until we find our very own Eric Perez, someone who understands that simply paying bills just so you can watch YOUR VERY OWN TEAM from a Directors chair is a recipe for disaster.
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:40 am
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2130
Location: North London
https://londonbroncosrl.com/news/pewhai ... e-capital/

Some good news....
Pewhairangi is staying and intent on making that 5/8 position his own.
Sense he wasn't best pleased at playing centre.
