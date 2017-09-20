charlie caroli

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am

Posts: 11630

Location: blackpool tower circus



Honkytonk wrote: Last year as a FT squad????

As Dick Emery used to say,Hello Honky tonk how are you?Nice to see. As Dick Emery used to say,Hello Honky tonk how are you?Nice to see. brian2 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am

Posts: 1648

[quoteLast year as a FT squad????][/quote]



surely depends on two factors?



1. The owners willingness to keep funding



2. What the structure of RL looks like, where we are Superleague or........ and the funding attached? Call Me God

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am

Posts: 52

Honkytonk wrote: Last year as a FT squad????

I seem to recall that our GM and the owner had conversations and meetings around "continued" funding when we moved into Trailfinders. I believe (and am happy to be corrected) that a 3 year plan was put before the owner with the ultimate goal of us returning to Superleague and he agreed to an initial 3 years more funding, albeit at a lesser level than before.

Without his (or anyone elses) funding combined with the central funds, we wouldn't be able to afford to be Full Time. I believe (again happy to be corrected) that the owner is now fully retired and therefore the bottomless pit now has a bottom and therefore, we will eventually need to fend for ourselves, whether that be in 2019 or soon after.

Having not seen his smiling face this year, I can't comment on whether Mr Hughes is a happy chappy or if he's resigned to the only route back into SL being a return to licensing, given at least 1 SL club with a wealthy owner is coming down to replace HKR, Toronto seem to have unlimited funding and Toulouse (as they always do) look to be more competitive next year meaning that 3rd or 4th spot is what we'll be looking at unless we get busy in the marketplace in the off season.

I'd have the coach and Mr Hughes down here for the duration of the RLWC, talking to NRL sides about taking "fringe players" on a years loan because we lack the grunt needed to go up.......IMHO that is I seem to recall that our GM and the owner had conversations and meetings around "continued" funding when we moved into Trailfinders. I believe (and am happy to be corrected) that a 3 year plan was put before the owner with the ultimate goal of us returning to Superleague and he agreed to an initial 3 years more funding, albeit at a lesser level than before.Without his (or anyone elses) funding combined with the central funds, we wouldn't be able to afford to be Full Time. I believe (again happy to be corrected) that the owner is now fully retired and therefore the bottomless pit now has a bottom and therefore, we will eventually need to fend for ourselves, whether that be in 2019 or soon after.Having not seen his smiling face this year, I can't comment on whether Mr Hughes is a happy chappy or if he's resigned to the only route back into SL being a return to licensing, given at least 1 SL club with a wealthy owner is coming down to replace HKR, Toronto seem to have unlimited funding and Toulouse (as they always do) look to be more competitive next year meaning that 3rd or 4th spot is what we'll be looking at unless we get busy in the marketplace in the off season.I'd have the coach and Mr Hughes down here for the duration of the RLWC, talking to NRL sides about taking "fringe players" on a years loan because we lack the grunt needed to go up.......IMHO that is Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Ronniequin and 40 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 23 posts • Page 3 of 3 Return to London Broncos Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,634,716 1,547 76,234 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 20:00 SL SALFORD v ST. HELENS TV TOMORROW : 10:55 NRL MELBOURNE v BRISBANE TV TOMORROW : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v HULL FC TV TOMORROW : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v LEEDS TOMORROW : 20:00 8s LONDONB v LEIGH Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40 NRL SYDNEY v NQL COWBOYS TV Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV Sun 24th Sep : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























