WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signings/Squad

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos New Signings/Squad

Post a reply
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:04 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11630
Location: blackpool tower circus
Honkytonk wrote:
Last year as a FT squad????

As Dick Emery used to say,Hello Honky tonk how are you?Nice to see.
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:06 am
brian2 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1647
[quoteLast year as a FT squad????][/quote]

surely depends on two factors?

1. The owners willingness to keep funding

2. What the structure of RL looks like, where we are Superleague or........ and the funding attached?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: brian2, BRIXTON, Honkytonk, Lilfatman, nkpom, PC Plum, The Phantom Horseman, the rugbyman and 60 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,1962,11776,2314,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM