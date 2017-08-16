WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signings/Squad

Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Wed Aug 16, 2017 2:22 pm
Keiththered Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 654
How's Boudebza gone with you? He was excellent with us in his first season, earned his year extension but never seemed able to reproduce his form second time around.
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Wed Aug 16, 2017 2:37 pm
Exiled down south Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 615
I suspect he is just short term as we have 2 good hookers(1 injured at mo). has played OK
Wire Quin at work
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 9:57 pm
Andover Boy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2012 8:43 pm
Posts: 393
Keiththered wrote:
How's Boudebza gone with you? He was excellent with us in his first season, earned his year extension but never seemed able to reproduce his form second time around.

Was hoping for more to be honest. Not a poor player but hasn't added anything, either.
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 10:00 pm
Andover Boy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2012 8:43 pm
Posts: 393
nadera78 wrote:
I think Battye is a hard worker, and I'd prefer to keep him and Evans ahead of Spencer who has consistently been injury-prone his entire career. That said, the latter has another year on his contract unfortunately. Roqica doesn't run hard enough given his size so he'd be no loss. Bienek is impressive and another pre-season would hopefully see him ready to play on a more regular basis. Definitely need to find a big mofo prop to give us more oomph though.

Agree with the call for a strong, pacy centre on the right hand side.

Hopefully Pearce-Paul and Pointer are given new contracts. Both are still young and have potential.

Oh, and Walker needs to put on another stone in the off-season.

If Battye is looking for a new contract he has to be more disciplined. I think you're right about both Evans and Roqica - and yes, a powerful centre is a must.
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 2:48 pm
Torbreck User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 18, 2012 10:53 am
Posts: 1376
Daniel Harrison & Eddie Battye have signed for another year. Sam Wilde is off to Widnes.

https://londonbroncosrl.com/news/skippe ... year-deal/
https://londonbroncosrl.com/news/battye ... th-london/
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:32 am
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2110
Location: North London
As expected, looks like Garside is off.
To Bradford.
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:51 am
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 313
Why on earth would garside go there? Is Bradford home for him?
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:00 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 49
If we can't attract a couple of heavy hitters for the front/second row from the north, then I'd look to the 2nd tier NSW/QLD cup sides. If this is our last year 2018) as a FT squad, then we need to get a couple or maybe 3 Hungry 2nd graders from Au/NZ and give them a chance to get in the SL shop window in return for 30 games next year....there's a few Hunters forwards who aren't flash, but they move in a straight line and are hard to take down!
Re: New Signings/Squad
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:37 am
brian2 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1646
[quoteIf we can't attract a couple of heavy hitters for the front/second row from the north, then I'd look to the 2nd tier NSW/QLD cup sides. If this is our last year 2018) as a FT squad, then we need to get a couple or maybe 3 Hungry 2nd graders from Au/NZ and give them a chance to get in the SL shop window in return for 30 games next year....there's a few Hunters forwards who aren't flash, but they move in a straight line and are hard to take down!][/quote]

Agree, this is the key to next season, two (at least) big/hard forwards who will give us grunt, go forward and allow us to dominate.............
