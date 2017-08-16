nadera78 wrote:

I think Battye is a hard worker, and I'd prefer to keep him and Evans ahead of Spencer who has consistently been injury-prone his entire career. That said, the latter has another year on his contract unfortunately. Roqica doesn't run hard enough given his size so he'd be no loss. Bienek is impressive and another pre-season would hopefully see him ready to play on a more regular basis. Definitely need to find a big mofo prop to give us more oomph though.



Agree with the call for a strong, pacy centre on the right hand side.



Hopefully Pearce-Paul and Pointer are given new contracts. Both are still young and have potential.



Oh, and Walker needs to put on another stone in the off-season.