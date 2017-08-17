a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 8,427
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Halifax
c) First try (Wire player): Morgan Smith
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Peta Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Catalans v Leigh (Saturday): Catalans by 16
Hull KR v London (Sunday): Hull KR by 8
Widnes v Featherstone (Sunday): Widnes by 12
