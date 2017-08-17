WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Halifax Home

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves WIRE YED Prediction Competition Halifax Home

Post a reply
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Halifax Home
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 10:00 pm
WalterWizard User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 9:52 pm
Posts: 2909
Location: Wire Land
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 8,427
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Halifax
c) First try (Wire player): Morgan Smith
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Peta Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Catalans v Leigh (Saturday): Catalans by 16
Hull KR v London (Sunday): Hull KR by 8
Widnes v Featherstone (Sunday): Widnes by 12
Warrington Wolves and Woolston Rovers - The PERFECT combination

//www.warringtonwolves.com
//www.woolstonroversrlfc.co.uk
//www.liverpoolfc.tv
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Halifax Home
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 7:00 am
Moving Forward User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 06, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 2127
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 7953
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 44 v 10 Halifax
c) First try (Wire player): Patton
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Sims
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 11

g) Catalans v Leigh (Saturday) Leigh by 7
Hull KR v London (Sunday) KR by 20
Widnes v Featherstone (Sunday) Widnes by 18
Yed wrote:
A player who scores a hatrick in a final against the current SL champions will always have a place in Wire history
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Halifax Home
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 5:12 am
A.C.WIRE User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:41 am
Posts: 390
Location: Warrington -Watching and Waiting
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):- 7,888
b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 46 v 14 Halifax
c) First try (Wire player): - Atkins
d) Time of first try: - 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): - 10

g) Catalans v Leigh (Saturday) - Catalan by 2
Hull KR v London (Sunday) - HKR by 8
Widnes v Featherstone (Sunday) - Widnes by 14
Some days you're the dog some days you're
the lamp post.
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Halifax Home
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 6:01 am
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2735
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 8,250
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 52 v 12 Halifax
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of the first try: 3 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Peta Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9

g) Catalans v Leigh (Saturday): Catalans by 12
Hull KR v London (Sunday): Hull KR by 6
Widnes v Featherstone (Sunday): Widnes by 20
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brixton Wire, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, Eaststand96, karetaker, Kevin Turvey, WolfiesUndies and 143 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,619,4781,18176,1754,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 06:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  TODAY : 08:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
WESTS
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
GLOUC  
  TODAY : 15:15
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HALIFAX
TV
  
  TODAY : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 05:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
YORK  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
LONDON  
  TOMORROW : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Mon 21st Aug : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Mon 21st Aug : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Mon 21st Aug : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 24th Aug : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM