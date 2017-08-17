a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 8,250

b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 52 v 12 Halifax

c) First try (Wire player): Atkins

d) Time of the first try: 3 mins

e) Last try (any team, player not time): Peta Hiku

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9



g) Catalans v Leigh (Saturday): Catalans by 12

Hull KR v London (Sunday): Hull KR by 6

Widnes v Featherstone (Sunday): Widnes by 20