Winslade's Offload wrote:

It is a tad quiet on here isn't it. I was thinking of starting a thread on 'how many bricks were used in the construction of the HJ' but quickly realised it would only result in an argument anyway.



On a more serious note, why are all the Boards quiet ? That includes Total RL as well. There seems to be a trend in that we get plenty of posts during the regular part of the season, then when we hit the play-offs / super 8's and middle 8's there is a significant drop. And of course the attendances are fairly poor as well for this second part of the season. Is it because people get sick of seeing their team play Widnes or Wigan for the fourth time ? Are people just fed up of the competition and wan't it to end quickly rather than being prolonged in another small league ? Or is it a bit more obvious like the fact we are in the holiday season ?