Sat Aug 26, 2017 10:30 am
Gazwire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1381
Great stuff 'the flying biscuit'! It seems ages since there's been a good old Wire v saints spar on the boards.
Re: Regan Grace
Sat Aug 26, 2017 11:00 pm
Saddened!
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27695
Location: Warrington
the flying biscuit wrote:
Oh just for clarity some quotes from Saints fans about their team containing Regan Grace

Roy Haggerty (forum user not former player)
What a huge steaming pile of turd, it's the worst Saints side I've watched in more than 30 years
Widnes right winger running on one leg opposite our two fastest and most evasive runners? Fantastic

St pete
It's a team of plodders. No flair, no attack, no pace, no brains

redex113
Apart from Percy, Lomax and Farges the rest are substandard at SL level.


want some more...??

after being knocked out of the Cup by an embarrassing scoreline by Cas with Minikin and webster (who) scoring four tries down Graces flank alone... kop this lot:

Charlie Sheen (again forum user not Former Hollywood nut job)
It's definitely the worst Saints back line I've seen,

redex113
The backs from 1 to 7 were awful,

and finally
The Chair Maker
I could also point out Grace dropping the ball when he was tackled. Something Swifty gets crucified for. :oops:

Grace represents potential, but has so far had more shockers than decent games.



I'll just leave that there Saddened..... :CRAZY:


You've worked really hard there for a load of quotes, some of which don't even mention Grace. Well done.

If Penny is as good as you guys make out, why isn't he playing? Why did he rejoin Warrington if Tony Smith hated him so much?
Re: Regan Grace
Sat Aug 26, 2017 11:07 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5379
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Saddened! wrote:
You've worked really hard there for a load of quotes, some of which don't even mention Grace. Well done.


I'm guessing you didnt read the first line of my post....?

here it is again:
"Oh just for clarity some quotes from Saints fans about their team containing Regan Grace"

I also didnt have to work hard there are a bucket load saying "worst saints side ever" etc etc...... It was like Shelling peas.


incidentally what are your views on Joe Burgess today and his "destructive error in a big game" like kicking on the 2nd tackle with 5 minutes to go when down by 4..........

he cost his team a challenge cup final...... but it wasn't against Saints so not important I guess..... :lol: :lol:
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: DAG, Irish Wire, rubber duckie, Rugby and 77 guests

