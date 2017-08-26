Saddened! wrote:
You've worked really hard there for a load of quotes, some of which don't even mention Grace. Well done.
I'm guessing you didnt read the first line of my post....?
here it is again:
"Oh just for clarity some quotes from Saints fans about their team containing Regan Grace"
I also didnt have to work hard there are a bucket load saying "worst saints side ever" etc etc...... It was like Shelling peas.
incidentally what are your views on Joe Burgess today and his "destructive error in a big game" like kicking on the 2nd tackle with 5 minutes to go when down by 4..........
he cost his team a challenge cup final...... but it wasn't against Saints so not important I guess.....