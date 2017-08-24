|
Matt King had a poor first season, and wasn't he Penny's centre?
Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:49 am
In Penny's 1st season his centre was Henry FA'AFILI & Benny Westwood or Paul Johnson when he played on the left wing. In his 2nd season he also played on the right wing on occasions, when Gleason was his centre.
Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:12 am
rubber duckie wrote:
Penny has come into an age of poor timing. The guy just can't get a passing centre. If he'd had played outside Martin Gleeson or Bridge, he would have been a international.
I feel by the time we get one on the left, it'll all be too late for him.
This love in for Kevin Penny is embarrassing and nostalgic nonsense. If he's as good as you make out, he might be able to make your team, given you've got Matty Russell on the wing.
Penny had pace, sure, but he was guaranteed to make huge, destructive errors in the biggest games. He extended your losing record against us by a few years and probably cost you a couple of Challenge Cups as well. Grace on the other hand also makes an error or two, but has been brilliant in the biggest games he's played in so far. He might not make it, but to suggest he's in any way inferior to a joke like Penny is premature.
Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:30 am
I didn't suggest anything of the sort. I wasn't even speaking about RG, furthermore I wish him all the success...not Saints though.
Fri Aug 25, 2017 9:56 am
Saddened! wrote:
This love in for Kevin Penny is embarrassing and nostalgic nonsense. If he's as good as you make out, he might be able to make your team, given you've got Matty Russell on the wing.
Penny had pace, sure, but he was guaranteed to make huge, destructive errors in the biggest games. He extended your losing record against us by a few years and probably cost you a couple of Challenge Cups as well. Grace on the other hand also makes an error or two, but has been brilliant in the biggest games he's played in so far. He might not make it, but to suggest he's in any way inferior to a joke like Penny is premature.
I think you need to re read. It's not a Penny "love in", it was a comparison with Grace. Obviously I haven't seen as much of him (only TV games) would you like to define "brilliant" and give examples I would be interested.
Fri Aug 25, 2017 10:25 pm
NtW
Strong-running second rower
Captain Hook wrote:
I think you need to re read. It's not a Penny "love in", it was a comparison with Grace. Obviously I haven't seen as much of him (only TV games) would you like to define "brilliant" and give examples I would be interested.
He made a good break in a TV game recently and scored a try against Wigan on Good Friday. Right before making a pig's ear of the kick-off that led to Wigan scoring what proved to be the match winning try IIRC.
Sat Aug 26, 2017 12:27 am
Saddened! wrote:
This love in for Kevin Penny is embarrassing and nostalgic nonsense. If he's as good as you make out, he might be able to make your team, given you've got Matty Russell on the wing.
Penny had pace, sure, but he was guaranteed to make huge, destructive errors in the biggest games. He extended your losing record against us by a few years and probably cost you a couple of Challenge Cups as well. Grace on the other hand also makes an error or two, but has been brilliant in the biggest games he's played in so far. He might not make it, but to suggest he's in any way inferior to a joke like Penny is premature.
You've excelled yourself on this pile of rubbish ....and you do already have the bar quite high.
For Saints fans more than anyone Penny was a pantomime villain you gave him stick ( and still are it seems ) because he made your players look the ordinary plodders they were,and he clearly enjoyed it.
We dont give Grace or swift any stick becasue they are ordinary, and have done nothing of note against us.
Contrast that to the stick we gave Josh Charnley and you may begin to understand things... Charnley scored tries against us in big games, and gave it the arm waving and the whooping, but he was quite the try scorer I think you have to agree.
Penny has an impressive highlights reel but made two costly mistakes one in a league game (we never won those anyway unless I'm mistaken) and one in a Cup game. prior to those mistakes in both games he had just scored a "worldy" which made those mistakes much more enjoyable for the saints fans ... and also prone to wild exageration.....
Penny scored 15 tries in 15 games in his debut season and then made the dream team... he then suffered at the hands of Lowes - who publicly shamed him for celebrating against a grub like Paul Reilly
from Huddersfield (when lowes himself was a hideous person on the field).
He has since done something to Tony smith to warrant not playing when still scoring Worldy's (Leigh in the cup last year) and despite eradicating any "destructive Errors" from his game...
Penny has remained dignified and professional throughout and a "joke" he is not.... it just isn't meant to be for him.
Meanwhile:
Regan Grace's highlight in his debut season consists of Moistening the groin of Eddie Hemmings in ONE Game.
he's no Ade Gardner that's for sure....
Sat Aug 26, 2017 12:42 am
Joined:
Posts: 3253
3253Location:
newton-le-willows
Kevin Penny is just one of a number of players who have been dropped like a hot potato when understandable mistakes during their learning curve have threatened to expose the frailties of the Wire coaching system.
Sat Aug 26, 2017 12:55 am
Saddened! wrote:
Grace on the other hand also makes an error or two, but has been brilliant in the biggest games he's played in so far. He might not make it, but to suggest he's in any way inferior to a joke like Penny is premature.
Oh just for clarity some quotes from Saints fans about their team containing Regan GraceRoy Haggerty (forum user not former player)
What a huge steaming pile of turd, it's the worst Saints side I've watched in more than 30 years
Widnes right winger running on one leg opposite our two fastest and most evasive runners? FantasticSt pete
It's a team of plodders. No flair, no attack, no pace, no brainsredex113
Apart from Percy, Lomax and Farges the rest are substandard at SL level.
want some more...??
after being knocked out of the Cup by an embarrassing scoreline by Cas with Minikin and webster (who) scoring four tries down Graces flank alone... kop this lot:Charlie Sheen (again forum user not Former Hollywood nut job)
It's definitely the worst Saints back line I've seen, redex113
The backs from 1 to 7 were awful,
and finallyThe Chair Maker
I could also point out Grace dropping the ball when he was tackled. Something Swifty gets crucified for.
Grace represents potential, but has so far had more shockers than decent games.
I'll just leave that there Saddened.....
Sat Aug 26, 2017 9:41 am
