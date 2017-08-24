Saddened! wrote: This love in for Kevin Penny is embarrassing and nostalgic nonsense. If he's as good as you make out, he might be able to make your team, given you've got Matty Russell on the wing.



Penny had pace, sure, but he was guaranteed to make huge, destructive errors in the biggest games. He extended your losing record against us by a few years and probably cost you a couple of Challenge Cups as well. Grace on the other hand also makes an error or two, but has been brilliant in the biggest games he's played in so far. He might not make it, but to suggest he's in any way inferior to a joke like Penny is premature.

You've excelled yourself on this pile of rubbish ....and you do already have the bar quite high.For Saints fans more than anyone Penny was a pantomime villain you gave him stick ( and still are it seems ) because he made your players look the ordinary plodders they were,and he clearly enjoyed it.We dont give Grace or swift any stick becasue they are ordinary, and have done nothing of note against us.Contrast that to the stick we gave Josh Charnley and you may begin to understand things... Charnley scored tries against us in big games, and gave it the arm waving and the whooping, but he was quite the try scorer I think you have to agree.Penny has an impressive highlights reel but made two costly mistakes one in a league game (we never won those anyway unless I'm mistaken) and one in a Cup game. prior to those mistakes in both games he had just scored a "worldy" which made those mistakes much more enjoyable for the saints fans ... and also prone to wild exageration.....Penny scored 15 tries in 15 games in his debut season and then made the dream team... he then suffered at the hands of Lowes - who publicly shamed him for celebrating against a grub like Paul Reillyfrom Huddersfield (when lowes himself was a hideous person on the field).He has since done something to Tony smith to warrant not playing when still scoring Worldy's (Leigh in the cup last year) and despite eradicating any "destructive Errors" from his game...Penny has remained dignified and professional throughout and a "joke" he is not.... it just isn't meant to be for him.Meanwhile:Regan Grace's highlight in his debut season consists of Moistening the groin of Eddie Hemmings in ONE Game.he's no Ade Gardner that's for sure....