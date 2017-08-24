WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Regan Grace

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Regan Grace

Post a reply
Re: Regan Grace
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:46 am
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 734
Location: Sunny Southport
Matt King had a poor first season, and wasn't he Penny's centre?
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Regan Grace
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:49 am
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2748
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
In Penny's 1st season his centre was Henry FA'AFILI & Benny Westwood or Paul Johnson when he played on the left wing. In his 2nd season he also played on the right wing on occasions, when Gleason was his centre.
Re: Regan Grace
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:12 am
Saddened! User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27694
Location: Warrington
rubber duckie wrote:
Penny has come into an age of poor timing. The guy just can't get a passing centre. If he'd had played outside Martin Gleeson or Bridge, he would have been a international.
I feel by the time we get one on the left, it'll all be too late for him.


This love in for Kevin Penny is embarrassing and nostalgic nonsense. If he's as good as you make out, he might be able to make your team, given you've got Matty Russell on the wing.

Penny had pace, sure, but he was guaranteed to make huge, destructive errors in the biggest games. He extended your losing record against us by a few years and probably cost you a couple of Challenge Cups as well. Grace on the other hand also makes an error or two, but has been brilliant in the biggest games he's played in so far. He might not make it, but to suggest he's in any way inferior to a joke like Penny is premature.
Re: Regan Grace
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:30 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8351
I didn't suggest anything of the sort. I wasn't even speaking about RG, furthermore I wish him all the success...not Saints though.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Regan Grace
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 9:56 am
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 734
Location: Sunny Southport
Saddened! wrote:
This love in for Kevin Penny is embarrassing and nostalgic nonsense. If he's as good as you make out, he might be able to make your team, given you've got Matty Russell on the wing.

Penny had pace, sure, but he was guaranteed to make huge, destructive errors in the biggest games. He extended your losing record against us by a few years and probably cost you a couple of Challenge Cups as well. Grace on the other hand also makes an error or two, but has been brilliant in the biggest games he's played in so far. He might not make it, but to suggest he's in any way inferior to a joke like Penny is premature.

I think you need to re read. It's not a Penny "love in", it was a comparison with Grace. Obviously I haven't seen as much of him (only TV games) would you like to define "brilliant" and give examples I would be interested.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Regan Grace
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 10:25 pm
NtW User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 478
Captain Hook wrote:
I think you need to re read. It's not a Penny "love in", it was a comparison with Grace. Obviously I haven't seen as much of him (only TV games) would you like to define "brilliant" and give examples I would be interested.


He made a good break in a TV game recently and scored a try against Wigan on Good Friday. Right before making a pig's ear of the kick-off that led to Wigan scoring what proved to be the match winning try IIRC.
//www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com

Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington
Re: Regan Grace
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 12:27 am
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5374
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Saddened! wrote:
This love in for Kevin Penny is embarrassing and nostalgic nonsense. If he's as good as you make out, he might be able to make your team, given you've got Matty Russell on the wing.

Penny had pace, sure, but he was guaranteed to make huge, destructive errors in the biggest games. He extended your losing record against us by a few years and probably cost you a couple of Challenge Cups as well. Grace on the other hand also makes an error or two, but has been brilliant in the biggest games he's played in so far. He might not make it, but to suggest he's in any way inferior to a joke like Penny is premature.


You've excelled yourself on this pile of rubbish ....and you do already have the bar quite high.

For Saints fans more than anyone Penny was a pantomime villain you gave him stick ( and still are it seems ) because he made your players look the ordinary plodders they were,and he clearly enjoyed it.

We dont give Grace or swift any stick becasue they are ordinary, and have done nothing of note against us.

Contrast that to the stick we gave Josh Charnley and you may begin to understand things... Charnley scored tries against us in big games, and gave it the arm waving and the whooping, but he was quite the try scorer I think you have to agree.

Penny has an impressive highlights reel but made two costly mistakes one in a league game (we never won those anyway unless I'm mistaken) and one in a Cup game. prior to those mistakes in both games he had just scored a "worldy" which made those mistakes much more enjoyable for the saints fans ... and also prone to wild exageration..... :oops:

Penny scored 15 tries in 15 games in his debut season and then made the dream team... he then suffered at the hands of Lowes - who publicly shamed him for celebrating against a grub like Paul Reilly :shock: from Huddersfield (when lowes himself was a hideous person on the field).

He has since done something to Tony smith to warrant not playing when still scoring Worldy's (Leigh in the cup last year) and despite eradicating any "destructive Errors" from his game...

Penny has remained dignified and professional throughout and a "joke" he is not.... it just isn't meant to be for him.

Meanwhile:
Regan Grace's highlight in his debut season consists of Moistening the groin of Eddie Hemmings in ONE Game.

he's no Ade Gardner that's for sure....
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Regan Grace
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 12:42 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3253
Location: newton-le-willows
Kevin Penny is just one of a number of players who have been dropped like a hot potato when understandable mistakes during their learning curve have threatened to expose the frailties of the Wire coaching system.
Re: Regan Grace
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 12:55 am
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5374
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Saddened! wrote:
Grace on the other hand also makes an error or two, but has been brilliant in the biggest games he's played in so far. He might not make it, but to suggest he's in any way inferior to a joke like Penny is premature.


Oh just for clarity some quotes from Saints fans about their team containing Regan Grace

Roy Haggerty (forum user not former player)
What a huge steaming pile of turd, it's the worst Saints side I've watched in more than 30 years
Widnes right winger running on one leg opposite our two fastest and most evasive runners? Fantastic

St pete
It's a team of plodders. No flair, no attack, no pace, no brains

redex113
Apart from Percy, Lomax and Farges the rest are substandard at SL level.


want some more...??

after being knocked out of the Cup by an embarrassing scoreline by Cas with Minikin and webster (who) scoring four tries down Graces flank alone... kop this lot:

Charlie Sheen (again forum user not Former Hollywood nut job)
It's definitely the worst Saints back line I've seen,

redex113
The backs from 1 to 7 were awful,

and finally
The Chair Maker
I could also point out Grace dropping the ball when he was tackled. Something Swifty gets crucified for. :oops:

Grace represents potential, but has so far had more shockers than decent games.



I'll just leave that there Saddened..... :CRAZY:
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Regan Grace
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 9:41 am
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 734
Location: Sunny Southport
World class hair though.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Captain Hook, DAG, Gazwire, Hatfield Town Wire, kev123, Shazbaz, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, Wrath and 130 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,1511,29876,1954,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
14
- 26CANTERBURY
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
64
- 6SOUTHS
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
FACEBOOK CHAT THREAD LIVE ON BBC
  TOMORROW : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM