rubber duckie wrote: Penny has come into an age of poor timing. The guy just can't get a passing centre. If he'd had played outside Martin Gleeson or Bridge, he would have been a international.

I feel by the time we get one on the left, it'll all be too late for him.

This love in for Kevin Penny is embarrassing and nostalgic nonsense. If he's as good as you make out, he might be able to make your team, given you've got Matty Russell on the wing.Penny had pace, sure, but he was guaranteed to make huge, destructive errors in the biggest games. He extended your losing record against us by a few years and probably cost you a couple of Challenge Cups as well. Grace on the other hand also makes an error or two, but has been brilliant in the biggest games he's played in so far. He might not make it, but to suggest he's in any way inferior to a joke like Penny is premature.