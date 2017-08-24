WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Regan Grace

Re: Regan Grace
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:46 am
Matt King had a poor first season, and wasn't he Penny's centre?
Re: Regan Grace
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:49 am
In Penny's 1st season his centre was Henry FA'AFILI & Benny Westwood or Paul Johnson when he played on the left wing. In his 2nd season he also played on the right wing on occasions, when Gleason was his centre.
Re: Regan Grace
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:12 am
rubber duckie wrote:
Penny has come into an age of poor timing. The guy just can't get a passing centre. If he'd had played outside Martin Gleeson or Bridge, he would have been a international.
I feel by the time we get one on the left, it'll all be too late for him.


This love in for Kevin Penny is embarrassing and nostalgic nonsense. If he's as good as you make out, he might be able to make your team, given you've got Matty Russell on the wing.

Penny had pace, sure, but he was guaranteed to make huge, destructive errors in the biggest games. He extended your losing record against us by a few years and probably cost you a couple of Challenge Cups as well. Grace on the other hand also makes an error or two, but has been brilliant in the biggest games he's played in so far. He might not make it, but to suggest he's in any way inferior to a joke like Penny is premature.
Re: Regan Grace
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:30 am
I didn't suggest anything of the sort. I wasn't even speaking about RG, furthermore I wish him all the success...not Saints though.
Re: Regan Grace
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 9:56 am
Saddened! wrote:
This love in for Kevin Penny is embarrassing and nostalgic nonsense. If he's as good as you make out, he might be able to make your team, given you've got Matty Russell on the wing.

Penny had pace, sure, but he was guaranteed to make huge, destructive errors in the biggest games. He extended your losing record against us by a few years and probably cost you a couple of Challenge Cups as well. Grace on the other hand also makes an error or two, but has been brilliant in the biggest games he's played in so far. He might not make it, but to suggest he's in any way inferior to a joke like Penny is premature.

I think you need to re read. It's not a Penny "love in", it was a comparison with Grace. Obviously I haven't seen as much of him (only TV games) would you like to define "brilliant" and give examples I would be interested.
Re: Regan Grace
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 10:25 pm
Captain Hook wrote:
I think you need to re read. It's not a Penny "love in", it was a comparison with Grace. Obviously I haven't seen as much of him (only TV games) would you like to define "brilliant" and give examples I would be interested.


He made a good break in a TV game recently and scored a try against Wigan on Good Friday. Right before making a pig's ear of the kick-off that led to Wigan scoring what proved to be the match winning try IIRC.
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM