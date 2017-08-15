WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Regan Grace

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Regan Grace

Post a reply
Regan Grace
Post Tue Aug 15, 2017 10:32 am
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 730
Location: Sunny Southport
No, we are NOT signing him. When he burst onto the scene the Saints fans were super excited. At the time I wondered if there was a new superstar in the making, he certainly has the hair for it. However, compare his debut season to that of a certain K Penny. Whatever his faults Kev scored some brilliant tries, and which teams supporters gave him the hardest time? Now it seems the tide is turning and some of their fans are calling for him to be replaced by Swift, how long before they give him the full "Penny" treatment.
Yes, I know I should let it go....
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Regan Grace
Post Tue Aug 15, 2017 10:36 am
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 720
Location: Warrington
Strange. Was thinking that exact same thing this morning. Penny was a lot better than Grace too....and I'm sure we'll get chance to give him the treatment they gave Penny....mind you we could do the same to Swift should Grace get the elbow. Both more error prone than Penny ever was.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Re: Regan Grace
Post Wed Aug 16, 2017 2:47 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8882
ratticusfinch wrote:
I'm sure we'll get chance to give him the treatment they gave Penny....


We will have to get in the same league as them first.
Re: Regan Grace
Post Wed Aug 16, 2017 9:20 pm
NtW User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 473
Wires71 wrote:
We will have to get in the same league as them first.


Yeah, cos that's looking at risk at the moment isn't it :roll:
//www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com

Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington
Re: Regan Grace
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 7:21 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8882
NtW wrote:
Yeah, cos that's looking at risk at the moment isn't it :roll:



2 points above 4th/5th with 10 points to play for I am taking nothing for granted.
Re: Regan Grace
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 6:07 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 901
Grace has yet to make a catastrophic error that would make you wonder if he had ever played the game before. Penny had made about 12 at the same stage in his career

Regards

King James
Re: Regan Grace
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 6:16 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 720
Location: Warrington
He'd also scored about ten world class tries that grace could only dream of scoring.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Re: Regan Grace
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:04 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 730
Location: Sunny Southport
And Penny did not have a deep grounding in Rugby League so was defensively naive. In attack he was on a different planet to Grace.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Regan Grace
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:09 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8340
Penny has come into an age of poor timing. The guy just can't get a passing centre. If he'd had played outside Martin Gleeson or Bridge, he would have been a international.
I feel by the time we get one on the left, it'll all be too late for him.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Regan Grace
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 4:00 am
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2742
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
rubber duckie wrote:
Penny has come into an age of poor timing. The guy just can't get a passing centre. If he'd had played outside Martin Gleeson or Bridge, he would have been a international.
I feel by the time we get one on the left, it'll all be too late for him.


It didn't stop his replacement, Chris Riley getting tries. Even Matt King had the same centre.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire and 60 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,621,45271476,1914,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 26th Aug : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM