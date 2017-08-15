No, we are NOT signing him. When he burst onto the scene the Saints fans were super excited. At the time I wondered if there was a new superstar in the making, he certainly has the hair for it. However, compare his debut season to that of a certain K Penny. Whatever his faults Kev scored some brilliant tries, and which teams supporters gave him the hardest time? Now it seems the tide is turning and some of their fans are calling for him to be replaced by Swift, how long before they give him the full "Penny" treatment.

Yes, I know I should let it go....