fun time frankie wrote: I can't help thinking back to the game at our place when we blew a 20 pt lead since then the fortunes of both clubs went in different directions

With 20 minutes to go I looked at my son and said "something's got to give". I of course meant Radford's position so I could never have envisaged how the last 18 months would pan out. Still on cloud 9 tbh and I hope the players have remained grounded because you're right, a truly great side can back up Wembley with the Grand Final. We don't have the points buffer we had last season so the next few weeks are going to be hard.