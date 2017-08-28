WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hudds on Friday

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hudds on Friday

Post a reply
Re: Hudds on Friday
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 8:01 pm
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9692
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Fields of Fire wrote:
So pleased for Gaz, after the washout final 2013 which was such a let down fast forward to today with two amazing cup final wins on the bounce let's go on and win the gf to finishing his career off with a massive end which would be a fitting end to such a fine career to a true rugby legend.


His ribs were knackered in 2013 otherwise he could have been our treble winning Wembley captain. :)
Re: Hudds on Friday
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 9:21 pm
the cal train User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2509
Location: West Hull
PCollinson1990 wrote:
And hosted a world renowned sporting event, like, errr, Quidditch? Leave the KR fans to their fun, must be great to be facing promotion with a side with only a few SL standard players for the season ahead.

I quite fancy it tbh. At uni, when quidditch was just starting out as a quasi-sport in the real world, we once fell about laughing at the practise on the next pitch so much our coach and captain got hauled in front of the board of directors and threatened with disbandment.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, anijay, Bing [Bot], Bombed Out, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, DannyB, FoD FC Army, FrEaK-HullFC, IAN.F.C., jimmys sidestep, listener, lp2012, Paddyfc, rodney_trotter, Rugby Raider, threepennystander, yorksguy1865 and 261 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,623,0961,75876,2004,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
18
- 44BATLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
28
- 35SWINTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
24
- 30OLDHAM  
 FT 
TODAY : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
32
- 16SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM