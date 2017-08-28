WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hudds on Friday

Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 9:39 am
hull2524 User avatar
After 2 successive cup wins. Finishing top last year in the regular season and in the semi . Hopefully top 4 this year I think we are a major force. If not who are?
Re: Hudds on Friday
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 9:50 am
hull2524 wrote:
After 2 successive cup wins. Finishing top last year in the regular season and in the semi . Hopefully top 4 this year I think we are a major force. If not who are?

Your not a major force yet for the points I've made I don't think there is a major force at the moment saints and Leeds are in transition so there's an opening I think this season is a massive opportunity to go on and win a grand final
Re: Hudds on Friday
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 11:19 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Only in the mind of a rovers supporter doesn't winning 2 of the 3 trophies currently won in the last 2 seasons not make you a major force in the comp
Re: Hudds on Friday
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 11:50 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
Only in the mind of a rovers supporter doesn't winning 2 of the 3 trophies currently won in the last 2 seasons not make you a major force in the comp


You've egot to have won the Northern Rail Cup to be a major force in the ruguy league world
Re: Hudds on Friday
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 12:59 pm
WIZEB wrote:
You've egot to have won the Northern Rail Cup to be a major force in the ruguy league world

And hosted a world renowned sporting event, like, errr, Quidditch? Leave the KR fans to their fun, must be great to be facing promotion with a side with only a few SL standard players for the season ahead.
Previous

