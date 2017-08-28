hull2524 wrote: After 2 successive cup wins. Finishing top last year in the regular season and in the semi . Hopefully top 4 this year I think we are a major force. If not who are?

Your not a major force yet for the points I've made I don't think there is a major force at the moment saints and Leeds are in transition so there's an opening I think this season is a massive opportunity to go on and win a grand final