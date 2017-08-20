|
Not in any great rush to watch the performance from Friday, but can anyone else confirm whether fcLive website is down. I haven't been able to get on it all weekend.
Sat Aug 26, 2017 10:54 pm
Bombed Out wrote:
Such a shame that in Gaz's first game after publicly announcing his retirement and in his 450th super league match his team mates could not find half the level of enthusiasm of Gaz and turn out a decent performance for their mate and captain.
Gaz, Wattsy, Griffin and Connor aside there wasn't 1 player who covered themselves in glory last night.
As well as Hudds played and they didn't need to be world beaters to win, our defence was too soft, lazy and easily broken and our attack stagnant until the last 10.
Hardly a fitting tribute to Gaz or send off for Wembley week.
All turned out fine for Gaz today when it mattered, I'm sure we're all delighted as back to back cup wins are obviously a gazillion times more significant in tribute terms than a lacklustre pre cup final outing against Huddersfield.. Lovely stuff.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 12:07 am
so tarquin old chap, even after winning today in your eyes we still are not a major force? please tell which team you think are a major force?
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:45 am
Mrs Barista wrote:
All turned out fine for Gaz today when it mattered, I'm sure we're all delighted as back to back cup wins are obviously a gazillion times more significant in tribute terms than a lacklustre pre cup final outing against Huddersfield.. Lovely stuff.
So at 10:54pm you have nothing better to do than dig up an 8 day old post to satisfy your own smug agenda.
It was a comment based on a poor performance days after Ellis announces his retirement.
That lack lustre pre cup final outing could still influence whether we make the 4 or not so not totally irrelevant.
Why can you not enjoy the success alone rather than take a comment out of context just to make yourself feel better.
Pathetic.
Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:01 am
Bombed Out wrote:
So at 10:54pm you have nothing better to do than dig up an 8 day old post to satisfy your own smug agenda.
It was a comment based on a poor performance days after Ellis announces his retirement.
That lack lustre pre cup final outing could still influence whether we make the 4 or not so not totally irrelevant.
Why can you not enjoy the success alone rather than take a comment out of context just to make yourself feel better.
Pathetic.
Make myself feel better? I'm not sure I could, I'm in absolute dreamland.
I note that since the semi final, we've beaten Salford, Saints and retained the Challenge Cup. You've posted three times to complain about the Huddersfield performance undermining Gareth Ellis and to have a go at me. Such a strange choice of emphasis. Up to you about where you want to focus obviously, but seeing that you were very concerned about the impact on Gareth I thought you'd be relieved your worries were unfounded. I'm sure we're all delighted for him, what a warrior he's been, and up there with our all time finest captains
Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:26 am
Sad you know how many times I post.
Sad you trawl old unconnected posts take them out of context from various posters just to suit your own agenda.
Sad you're always on here.
How's that for emphasis?
I don't post often as unlike some I don't feel the need to live on this forum or feel the need to join the constant love in.
Yes I commented on a disappointing performance as did others, the purpose of a discussion forum.
And have a go at you?
I don't have the inclination or agenda to do that.
I merely replied to your pathetic trawling post.
Something you unfortunately have a lot of form for.
Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:33 am
Bombed Out wrote:
Sad you know how many times I post.
Sad you trawl old unconnected posts take them out of context from various posters just to suit your own agenda.
Sad you're always on here.
How's that for emphasis?
I don't post often as unlike some I don't feel the need to live on this forum or feel the need to join the constant love in.
Yes I commented on a disappointing performance as did others, the purpose of a discussion forum.
And have a go at you?
I don't have the inclination or agenda to do that.
I merely replied to your pathetic trawling post.
Something you unfortunately have a lot of form for.
Look, if it's completely your choice what/how you want to post. You opine on my "form" on here, I reference yours. You were concerned about the impact on Ellis and I just pointed out your fears had thankfully been allayed. Hope you enjoyed the weekend, it's possibly a once in a lifetime thing to win back to back cups. Fantastic achievement, and made up for Ellis.
Mon Aug 28, 2017 8:05 am
hull2524 wrote:
so tarquin old chap, even after winning today in your eyes we still are not a major force? please tell which team you think are a major force?
Your not a major force until you contest Grand Finals regularly there does seem to be a changing of the guard happening which the game needs as another Wigan,Leeds,St Helens grand final would bore me to death I'm actually hoping for a Hull v Castleford final two different styles could be a crackers
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Mon Aug 28, 2017 8:15 am
fun time frankie wrote:
Your not a major force until you contest Grand Finals regularly there does seem to be a changing of the guard happening which the game needs as another Wigan,Leeds,St Helens grand final would bore me to death I'm actually hoping for a Hull v Castleford final two different styles could be a crackers
In reality with another cup win I suspect it'll be hard to even make the four now especially with the Thursday turnaround, let alone go to Headingley or Castleford in the SFs especially when those teams haven't had the cup final distraction. We're progressing though.
