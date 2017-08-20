WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hudds on Friday

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hudds on Friday

Post a reply
Re: Hudds on Friday
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 4:30 pm
FoD FC Army User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 13, 2007 3:25 pm
Posts: 471
Not in any great rush to watch the performance from Friday, but can anyone else confirm whether fcLive website is down. I haven't been able to get on it all weekend.
Re: Hudds on Friday
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 10:54 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25024
Location: West Yorkshire
    Bombed Out wrote:
    Such a shame that in Gaz's first game after publicly announcing his retirement and in his 450th super league match his team mates could not find half the level of enthusiasm of Gaz and turn out a decent performance for their mate and captain.
    Gaz, Wattsy, Griffin and Connor aside there wasn't 1 player who covered themselves in glory last night.
    As well as Hudds played and they didn't need to be world beaters to win, our defence was too soft, lazy and easily broken and our attack stagnant until the last 10.
    Hardly a fitting tribute to Gaz or send off for Wembley week.

    All turned out fine for Gaz today when it mattered, I'm sure we're all delighted as back to back cup wins are obviously a gazillion times more significant in tribute terms than a lacklustre pre cup final outing against Huddersfield.. Lovely stuff.
    Re: Hudds on Friday
    Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 12:07 am
    hull2524 User avatar
    Bronze RLFANS Member
    Bronze RLFANS Member

    Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
    Posts: 4752
    so tarquin old chap, even after winning today in your eyes we still are not a major force? please tell which team you think are a major force?
    once a black and white always a black and white COYH
    Re: Hudds on Friday
    Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:45 am
    Bombed Out Cheeky half-back
    Cheeky half-back

    Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
    Posts: 560
    Mrs Barista wrote:
      All turned out fine for Gaz today when it mattered, I'm sure we're all delighted as back to back cup wins are obviously a gazillion times more significant in tribute terms than a lacklustre pre cup final outing against Huddersfield.. Lovely stuff.


      So at 10:54pm you have nothing better to do than dig up an 8 day old post to satisfy your own smug agenda.
      It was a comment based on a poor performance days after Ellis announces his retirement.
      That lack lustre pre cup final outing could still influence whether we make the 4 or not so not totally irrelevant.
      Why can you not enjoy the success alone rather than take a comment out of context just to make yourself feel better.
      Pathetic.
      Re: Hudds on Friday
      Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:01 am
      Mrs Barista User avatar
      Gold RLFANS Member
      Gold RLFANS Member

      Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
      Posts: 25024
      Location: West Yorkshire
      Bombed Out wrote:
      So at 10:54pm you have nothing better to do than dig up an 8 day old post to satisfy your own smug agenda.
      It was a comment based on a poor performance days after Ellis announces his retirement.
      That lack lustre pre cup final outing could still influence whether we make the 4 or not so not totally irrelevant.
      Why can you not enjoy the success alone rather than take a comment out of context just to make yourself feel better.
      Pathetic.

      Make myself feel better? I'm not sure I could, I'm in absolute dreamland. :D :D :D :D

      I note that since the semi final, we've beaten Salford, Saints and retained the Challenge Cup. You've posted three times to complain about the Huddersfield performance undermining Gareth Ellis and to have a go at me. Such a strange choice of emphasis. Up to you about where you want to focus obviously, but seeing that you were very concerned about the impact on Gareth I thought you'd be relieved your worries were unfounded. I'm sure we're all delighted for him, what a warrior he's been, and up there with our all time finest captains :CLAP:
      Re: Hudds on Friday
      Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:26 am
      Bombed Out Cheeky half-back
      Cheeky half-back

      Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
      Posts: 560
      Mrs Barista wrote:
      Make myself feel better? I'm not sure I could, I'm in absolute dreamland. :D :D :D :D

      I note that since the semi final, we've beaten Salford, Saints and retained the Challenge Cup. You've posted three times to complain about the Huddersfield performance undermining Gareth Ellis and to have a go at me. Such a strange choice of emphasis. Up to you about where you want to focus obviously, but seeing that you were very concerned about the impact on Gareth I thought you'd be relieved your worries were unfounded. I'm sure we're all delighted for him, what a warrior he's been, and up there with our all time finest captains :CLAP:



      Sad you know how many times I post.
      Sad you trawl old unconnected posts take them out of context from various posters just to suit your own agenda.
      Sad you're always on here.

      How's that for emphasis?

      I don't post often as unlike some I don't feel the need to live on this forum or feel the need to join the constant love in.

      Yes I commented on a disappointing performance as did others, the purpose of a discussion forum.
      And have a go at you?
      I don't have the inclination or agenda to do that.
      I merely replied to your pathetic trawling post.
      Something you unfortunately have a lot of form for.
      Re: Hudds on Friday
      Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:33 am
      Mrs Barista User avatar
      Gold RLFANS Member
      Gold RLFANS Member

      Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
      Posts: 25024
      Location: West Yorkshire
      Bombed Out wrote:
      Sad you know how many times I post.
      Sad you trawl old unconnected posts take them out of context from various posters just to suit your own agenda.
      Sad you're always on here.

      How's that for emphasis?

      I don't post often as unlike some I don't feel the need to live on this forum or feel the need to join the constant love in.

      Yes I commented on a disappointing performance as did others, the purpose of a discussion forum.
      And have a go at you?
      I don't have the inclination or agenda to do that.
      I merely replied to your pathetic trawling post.
      Something you unfortunately have a lot of form for.


      Look, if it's completely your choice what/how you want to post. You opine on my "form" on here, I reference yours. You were concerned about the impact on Ellis and I just pointed out your fears had thankfully been allayed. Hope you enjoyed the weekend, it's possibly a once in a lifetime thing to win back to back cups. Fantastic achievement, and made up for Ellis. :CLAP:
      Re: Hudds on Friday
      Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 8:05 am
      fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
      Silver RLFANS Member

      Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
      Posts: 5714
      Location: east east hull
      hull2524 wrote:
      so tarquin old chap, even after winning today in your eyes we still are not a major force? please tell which team you think are a major force?

      Your not a major force until you contest Grand Finals regularly there does seem to be a changing of the guard happening which the game needs as another Wigan,Leeds,St Helens grand final would bore me to death I'm actually hoping for a Hull v Castleford final two different styles could be a crackers
      einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
      Re: Hudds on Friday
      Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 8:15 am
      Mrs Barista User avatar
      Gold RLFANS Member
      Gold RLFANS Member

      Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
      Posts: 25024
      Location: West Yorkshire
      fun time frankie wrote:
      Your not a major force until you contest Grand Finals regularly there does seem to be a changing of the guard happening which the game needs as another Wigan,Leeds,St Helens grand final would bore me to death I'm actually hoping for a Hull v Castleford final two different styles could be a crackers

      In reality with another cup win I suspect it'll be hard to even make the four now especially with the Thursday turnaround, let alone go to Headingley or Castleford in the SFs especially when those teams haven't had the cup final distraction. We're progressing though.
      Previous

      Who is online

      Users browsing this forum: atomic, Beanman, C for Cuckoo, Carlotti, Erik the not red, Fields of Fire, FrEaK-HullFC, fun time frankie, KC BRI, mosher, Paddyfc, Rugby Raider, yorksguy1865 and 255 guests

      Quick Reply

      Subject: Message:
         
      Post a reply

      Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




      All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

      Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

      RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

      Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

      POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
      4,622,8251,65976,1994,491SET
      LOGIN HERE
      or REGISTER for more features!.
        TODAY : 15:00
      8s
      		BRADFORD
      v
      		BATLEY  
        TODAY : 15:00
      8s
      		DEWSBURY
      v
      		SWINTON  
        TODAY : 15:00
      8s
      		ROCHDALE
      v
      		OLDHAM  
        TODAY : 19:00
      8s
      		TOULOUSE
      v
      		SHEFFIELD  
        Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
      NRL
      		NQL COWBOYS
      v
      		BRISBANE
      TV
      		  
        Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
      SL
      		LEEDS
      v
      		HULL FC
      TV
      		  
        Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
      NRL
      		MANLY
      v
      		PENRITH
      TV
      		  
        Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
      NRL
      		PARRAMATTA
      v
      		SOUTHS
      TV
      		  
        Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
      SL
      		HUDDERSFIELD
      v
      		CASTLEFORD  
       > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
      SL
      		SALFORD
      v
      		WAKEFIELD < 
        Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
      SL
      		ST. HELENS
      v
      		WIGAN
      TV
      		  
        Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
      NRL
      		SYDNEY
      v
      		GOLD COAST
      TV
      		  
        Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
      NRL
      		MELBOURNE
      v
      		CANBERRA
      TV
      		  
        Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
      CH1
      		LONDON
      v
      		HEMEL  
        Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
      8s
      		LONDON
      v
      		WARRINGTON
      TV
      		  
        Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
      CH1
      		TORONTO
      v
      		WHITEHAVEN
      TV
      		  
        Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
      NRL
      		NEWCASTLE
      v
      		CRONULLA
      TV
      		  
        Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
      NRL
      		ST GEORGE
      v
      		CANTERBURY
      TV
      		  
        Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
      NRL
      		WESTS
      v
      		NZ WARRIORS
      TV
      		  
        Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
      CH1
      		CELTIC
      v
      		COVENTY  
        Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
      8s
      		OLDHAM
      v
      		TOULOUSE  
        Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
      CH1
      		HUNSLET
      v
      		SOUTH WALES  
        Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
      CH1
      		GLOUC
      v
      		OXFORD  
        Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
      8s
      		HALIFAX
      v
      		CATALANS  
        Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
      8s
      		LEIGH
      v
      		WIDNES  
      ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM