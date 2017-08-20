Bombed Out wrote: So at 10:54pm you have nothing better to do than dig up an 8 day old post to satisfy your own smug agenda.

It was a comment based on a poor performance days after Ellis announces his retirement.

That lack lustre pre cup final outing could still influence whether we make the 4 or not so not totally irrelevant.

Why can you not enjoy the success alone rather than take a comment out of context just to make yourself feel better.

Pathetic.

Make myself feel better? I'm not sure I could, I'm in absolute dreamland.I note that since the semi final, we've beaten Salford, Saints and retained the Challenge Cup. You've posted three times to complain about the Huddersfield performance undermining Gareth Ellis and to have a go at me. Such a strange choice of emphasis. Up to you about where you want to focus obviously, but seeing that you were very concerned about the impact on Gareth I thought you'd be relieved your worries were unfounded. I'm sure we're all delighted for him, what a warrior he's been, and up there with our all time finest captains