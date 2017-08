Bombed Out wrote:

Such a shame that in Gaz's first game after publicly announcing his retirement and in his 450th super league match his team mates could not find half the level of enthusiasm of Gaz and turn out a decent performance for their mate and captain.

Gaz, Wattsy, Griffin and Connor aside there wasn't 1 player who covered themselves in glory last night.

As well as Hudds played and they didn't need to be world beaters to win, our defence was too soft, lazy and easily broken and our attack stagnant until the last 10.

Hardly a fitting tribute to Gaz or send off for Wembley week.