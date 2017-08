Not sure if it's sour grapes but lighten up a little, even the stewards were vexed off we were having a good time and not causing trouble.

We get knocked for the number of fans we have but I'd rather have the quality we have as opposed to the quantity that sit there quiet as mice just getting up now and again to flash the v sign or w@nker sign at the away fans!!

Shocking atmosphere to say the number of fans you have, get behind your team instead of moaning about a bloody cowbell and what we are singing ffs. Think your team needs to start running out to Simon and garfunkles track sound of silence. Good Luck at Wembley please enjoy the experience