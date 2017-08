PCollinson1990 wrote: If that's your idea of fun then I pity you, it's annoying and pointless.

Some fans like to sit in silence and watch the game some like to have a bit of a crack with their mates and not take everything so seriously.We don't have a lot of fans at away games and the ones we do respond to it and join in and enjoy themselves.Would you prefer we got drunk and wanted to fight and swear at women and kids etc instead like some away fans seem to these days?