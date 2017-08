ccs wrote: OT - Castleford's home GF semi final date has already been confirmed as Thursday September 28th.

The other semi to be played the following day.

Always the case to give top of the league 24hrs more rest. Would love to finish 2nd for a home tie although I will miss due to work but would rather finish 4th than 3rd but probably looking more unlikely at moment. Can see us spoiling cas's party.