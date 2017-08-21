Gallanteer wrote: Once Marsh moved to cover Heff, London attacked his wing and found a way through. I like Marsh but his defence isn't great at the mo.



Atkin on the other hand is starting to get into it.....as long as the pack give him space to operate.



However, 3 from 3 is what we needed to do so we just need to keep the win at all costs mentality.



Finally, Feath look complete out of it. Shouldn't have dumped Sharp. Let's hope they don't find their feet over the next 2 weeks.

I actually think Fev are playing ok and are a real danger. Widnes are playing pretty well and doing what they need to do which is put away the championship teams by a big score and hope look to pick off an SL team. I think out of all our games to come Widnes will be the hardest.