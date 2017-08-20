barham red wrote: He must have read this, he was outstanding today.

Proper good at motivational speaking me chief.He was, best game in a Rovers shirt.I'll come back to the positives.Sloppy again today, man oh man, for an eighty minute performance.Rugby League is a contact, attritional sport. When you get that foot on your opponents wind pipe, you press.We just cannot afford to switch off for large amounts of the game, we were way better than five points today.Heffernan was excellent today, Ellis (and I've given him a lot of stick) really did his job and Atkin took the line on very well. Mulhern is still my most improved. Came on at about twenty three minutes, took three drives in one set, made metres on the first two and ran into the post like a big massive thicko on the third, but still scored. Terrible ears.Carney. Awful Barnet. What is that about? I mean, he's got kids? Surely the authorities should be alerted?