Re: Crafty Cockneys
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:35 pm
fun time frankie wrote:
It's all part of the plan after a dull 23 games we are now adding excitement by taking every game to the wire like old timer said I'm never confident unless we're 20 up with little time to play it seems to suit us better playing SL teams though we've just got to win at Fev then one win should see us home


Did you get a selfie with Kelly mate?

Seriously though, grinding out the wins, which is all that maters, think you will finish 3rd, fancy Widnes to beat you, but win against Catalans or even at Warrington as they won't have much to play for.
Re: Crafty Cockneys
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:47 pm
Three from three is excellent. Points difference is a bit of a worry, if we're looking for a negative, but there's a long way to go still. I'd rather be on 6 points with +13 pd, than on 4 and +50. Drawn fixtures among our rivals probably favour us, and it'd be nice to think London could still claim a SL scalp along the way, despite not now having much to play for.

No game for us next week, so a chance to take stock and then push on, hopefully. A win at Fev would almost guarantee a place in the MPG.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Crafty Cockneys
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:50 pm
Widnes are away at Leigh next round.Cant really read much into their form at present.Widnes next 4 game looks hardest run in.Catalans look in real trouble so imo million pound game will be us Leigh or Widnes versus Catalans.We have put ourselves in good position and I reckon it will be loser of leigh/Wid fixture at home to Les Cat.As I said elsewhere we could still be dragged into it but would be very disappointed if so
Re: Crafty Cockneys
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:57 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Did you get a selfie with Kelly mate?

Seriously though, grinding out the wins, which is all that maters, think you will finish 3rd, fancy Widnes to beat you, but win against Catalans or even at Warrington as they won't have much to play for.

No and I was saying that a dad taking a picture of his kids with Kelly should have been telling them that this man is the anti christ not fawning all over him :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Crafty Cockneys
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 8:44 pm
barham red wrote:
He must have read this, he was outstanding today.


Proper good at motivational speaking me chief.

He was, best game in a Rovers shirt.

I'll come back to the positives.

Sloppy again today, man oh man, for an eighty minute performance.

Rugby League is a contact, attritional sport. When you get that foot on your opponents wind pipe, you press.

We just cannot afford to switch off for large amounts of the game, we were way better than five points today.

Heffernan was excellent today, Ellis (and I've given him a lot of stick) really did his job and Atkin took the line on very well. Mulhern is still my most improved. Came on at about twenty three minutes, took three drives in one set, made metres on the first two and ran into the post like a big massive thicko on the third, but still scored. Terrible ears.

Carney. Awful Barnet. What is that about? I mean, he's got kids? Surely the authorities should be alerted?
Re: Crafty Cockneys
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 9:14 pm
The scoreline flattered them but that was our own fault jewitt was excellent im a big fan of his ,Carney is just a monster what possessed Dixon to run full pelt into him is beyond me he drove him back 10m over his line and how come Dixon hasn't dropped a ball in the 3 games he's played against us
Re: Crafty Cockneys
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 10:22 pm
Jewitt MoM best performance for us to date. In the absence of Scruton we needed someone to step up a level, Jewitt did.

Howlers from Moss & Shaw gifted London points they didn't seem capable of. Given an unexpected way back into the game they suddenly lifted just as we were clocking off.

Made for an exciting finish.
Re: Crafty Cockneys
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 10:42 pm
craig hkr wrote:
Widnes are away at Leigh next round.Cant really read much into their form at present.Widnes next 4 game looks hardest run in.Catalans look in real trouble so imo million pound game will be us Leigh or Widnes versus Catalans.We have put ourselves in good position and I reckon it will be loser of leigh/Wid fixture at home to Les Cat.As I said elsewhere we could still be dragged into it but would be very disappointed if so


I think Fax will have a say in that..A loss at the Shay for the Cats and no MPG for them,given Fax will still have two champ teams to play,could see them in the mix.
