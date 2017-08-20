Three from three is excellent. Points difference is a bit of a worry, if we're looking for a negative, but there's a long way to go still. I'd rather be on 6 points with +13 pd, than on 4 and +50. Drawn fixtures among our rivals probably favour us, and it'd be nice to think London could still claim a SL scalp along the way, despite not now having much to play for.



No game for us next week, so a chance to take stock and then push on, hopefully. A win at Fev would almost guarantee a place in the MPG.