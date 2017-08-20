WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Crafty Cockneys

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR Crafty Cockneys

Post a reply
Re: Crafty Cockneys
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:35 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18080
Location: Back in Hull.
fun time frankie wrote:
It's all part of the plan after a dull 23 games we are now adding excitement by taking every game to the wire like old timer said I'm never confident unless we're 20 up with little time to play it seems to suit us better playing SL teams though we've just got to win at Fev then one win should see us home


Did you get a selfie with Kelly mate?

Seriously though, grinding out the wins, which is all that maters, think you will finish 3rd, fancy Widnes to beat you, but win against Catalans or even at Warrington as they won't have much to play for.
Re: Crafty Cockneys
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:47 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9845
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
Three from three is excellent. Points difference is a bit of a worry, if we're looking for a negative, but there's a long way to go still. I'd rather be on 6 points with +13 pd, than on 4 and +50. Drawn fixtures among our rivals probably favour us, and it'd be nice to think London could still claim a SL scalp along the way, despite not now having much to play for.

No game for us next week, so a chance to take stock and then push on, hopefully. A win at Fev would almost guarantee a place in the MPG.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, bonaire, CHEADLE LEYTHER, craig hkr, Father Ted, Hasbag, Mild Rover, robinrovers10, rover 2000, RoverAndOut, Seventies red and 133 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,620,1501,72076,1844,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 05:00
NRL
CANBERRA
22
- 26PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
30
- 16MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
18
- 38CELTIC  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
22
- 22SOUTH WALES  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
36
- 4KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
22
- 21DONCASTER  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
22
- 22OLDHAM  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
16
- 30BRADFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
28
- 35DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
14
- 50LONDON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
35
- 30LONDON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
26
- 19YORK  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
58
- 10FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM