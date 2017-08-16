WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Crafty Cockneys

Post Wed Aug 16, 2017 6:25 pm
Having watched the highlights of the Saints v Wigan reserves game I would say Zak Dockar-Clay has played himself into the 17 to face London.
Post Wed Aug 16, 2017 8:24 pm
Paul_HKR wrote:
Having watched the highlights of the Saints v Wigan reserves game I would say Zak Dockar-Clay has played himself into the 17 to face London.


Played half back.Played like a bulked up Rodger Millward
Post Wed Aug 16, 2017 10:12 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
A thousand times this!

Fax running us so close should have put any other remaining thoughts out of peoples' minds, IMO.

This and Fev are huge games for us, and we need the best available team out there giving their all.


That Robin rovers 10 chap is a proven halfwit eh.
Strongest team every game.
Know your Enemy
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 6:52 am
Paul_HKR wrote:
Having watched the highlights of the Saints v Wigan reserves game I would say Zak Dockar-Clay has played himself into the 17 to face London.


I don't, do we really want to be chopping and changing at this stage just because someone had a good game in a reserve outing.

Although its good to see he played well, we really don't know the quality of the opposition or the intensity the game was played at. My only view of ZDC at HB in the 1st team was less then favourable. I'd leave as is and unless we want an interchange hooker leave him out.

London struggled with Fev's size down the middle, we need to replicate this, play a strong solid game and try and dominate from the off.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 3:12 pm
One change. Salter for Minns. So looks like same team as last week, other than change Atkins for Marsh hopefully.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 3:25 pm
It wouldn't surprise me to see Marsh to full back, Salter to centre, Atkin to stand off, Kavanagh to prop, Lunt to hooker, Blair to second row, Lawler to loose forward.

Nothing too drastic from the wizard.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 4:44 pm
Sheens said Moss will be FB on hullkr.tv interview. Doing a decent job imo aside from letting that ball get stripped. Careless carry that nearly cost us the game.

Outside of pretty good shots in defence from Marsh I don't remember him featuring in the game at all. If we did bring Atkin in Marsh on the bench would offer a lot more utility value than Atkin on the bench.

If there's an outside chance Abdull could feature vs Fev I'd stick with Marsh / Ellis for one more game. If not I'd be tempted to go with Atkin/Ellis.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 5:31 pm
Hessle rover wrote:
One change. Salter for Minns. So looks like same team as last week, other than change Atkins for Marsh hopefully.

In the old days when we had reserve games before the match if a player was playing well they sometimes took him of for the first team does that still happen and is it still aloud :?:
