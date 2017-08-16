Paul_HKR wrote: Having watched the highlights of the Saints v Wigan reserves game I would say Zak Dockar-Clay has played himself into the 17 to face London.

I don't, do we really want to be chopping and changing at this stage just because someone had a good game in a reserve outing.Although its good to see he played well, we really don't know the quality of the opposition or the intensity the game was played at. My only view of ZDC at HB in the 1st team was less then favourable. I'd leave as is and unless we want an interchange hooker leave him out.London struggled with Fev's size down the middle, we need to replicate this, play a strong solid game and try and dominate from the off.