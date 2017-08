Jimmythecuckoo wrote: If (or as its looking right now when) Catalans go down, I would be really unhappy should some sort of tomfoolery take place to keep us up.



No supporter wants to see their team relegated, and I am no different. However I would be pained a lot more by having to face supporters of rival clubs knowing some office politics had changed the rules to keep us up.

I agree with that but having been in said position as a fan obviously I want promotion fair and square but would happily embrace golden ticket back into top league.Dont recall fans of the merged clubs being concerned with the carcass left behind.i find both morally wrong but if it benefits you as a fan morals are for another day