SirStan wrote: The Championship could be such a cosmopolitan place next season with Catalan, Toulouse, London, Toronto and Swinton in it.



Plus Hull (KR)...to add a bit of culture. Plus Hull (KR)...to add a bit of culture. Zulu01

JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: All roads lead to Stade Gilbert Brutus.



Next weekend will determine whether Leigh leaves Super League in 2018. The Nowhere Land of rugby league will travel by airplane to Perpignan (the first air travel experience for many of the players and fans) to face Catalans in what will be a do or die match for both teams. If Catalans win their retention of a Super League place is virtually certain. If Leigh loses then, following their loss to the well coached Hull KR, they can virtually say goodbye to Super League.



Who will miss Leigh being in Super League? Almost nobody other than Leigh fans. The club has given nothing to Super League other than a third chance to the thug Gareth Hock. A Super League that has Warrington, Catalans, Hull KR and London in it in 2018 will be a better place.





Looks to me that Leigh will be bringing more to SL than the Dragons in 2018. But don't worry, the RFL may bring back franchising sooner rather than later otherwise I can't see a French side in SL for a long while.

