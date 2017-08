rubber duckie wrote: Cw8 I'm more than willing to forget everything about 2017. I would say the most disappointing season I can ever remember.



Yes we've had worse seasons but our expectations wasn't really tested. We were what we ate.

Agreed, I've never been as disappointed with any Warrington side, we've been worse but I never expected anything but honesty from those sides.No doubt about it we've massively underperformed this season, these players are much better than the performances we have been served. Players attitudes may well be a factor but I think the coaches are the most culpable for it, they can no longer inspire a response from the players IMO.