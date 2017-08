ratticusfinch wrote: Not once on those clips does akauloa break the line....just saying

It's juts an absolute myth that prop forwards break the line with alarming ease and regularity.... but some fans on here think it should happen.Its not under 9's ...!!When George Burgess was in his NRL pomp he rarely broke tackles but it took so many to tackle him he lead the stats in tries scored immediately after his runs. ....... that's a fact.It would have took a strange person to comment on his lack of tackle busts. ...Incidently a Huddersfield prop according to the SL stats has made 148 tackle busts. Chris Hill has made 23. Guess which one makes more metres per carry.Yes Chris Hill. ... the other fella must break a tackle and stop.