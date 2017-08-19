WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sitaleki Akauola

Re: Sitaleki Akauola
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 11:31 am
Psychedelic Casual
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 375
Location: Manchester
Wow

Nowt from the club yet though... announcement at the game today?
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Re: Sitaleki Akauola
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 12:08 pm
Shazbaz
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 319
Location: South Stand
Struggling to say his name im gonna have to give him a nic name :lol:
Re: Sitaleki Akauola
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 12:19 pm
Gazwire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1378
If he scores an easy try, it'll be a proper sita
Re: Sitaleki Akauola
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 1:19 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8328
With rumour that James Graham is about to join the panthers...it makes a move to free up cap space more likely.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Sitaleki Akauola
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:05 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3348
Location: warrington
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Two-year contract
http://wwos.nine.com.au/2017/08/19/09/5 ... warrington


Having heard nothing since this post i took another look at it. It was posted by the Mole are him and Duckie not one and the same?
Re: Sitaleki Akauola
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:18 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2739
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
karetaker wrote:
Having heard nothing since this post i took another look at it. It was posted by the Mole are him and Duckie not one and the same?

Dickies predictions are way behind "the mole"

Here's one to look at. It could be a wind-up.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sitaleki_Akauola
Re: Sitaleki Akauola
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:28 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3348
Location: warrington
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Dickies predictions are way behind "the mole"

Here's one to look at. It could be a wind-up.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sitaleki_Akauola


Anyone can post on wiki, im just confused as to why any announcement is being delayed when other clubs announce the opening of an enevolpe.
Previous

