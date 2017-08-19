WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sitaleki Akauola

Re: Sitaleki Akauola
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 11:31 am
Psychedelic Casual
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 374
Location: Manchester
Wow

Nowt from the club yet though... announcement at the game today?
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Re: Sitaleki Akauola
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 12:08 pm
Shazbaz
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 318
Location: South Stand
Struggling to say his name im gonna have to give him a nic name :lol:
Re: Sitaleki Akauola
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 12:19 pm
Gazwire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1378
If he scores an easy try, it'll be a proper sita
Re: Sitaleki Akauola
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 1:19 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8323
With rumour that James Graham is about to join the panthers...it makes a move to free up cap space more likely.
once a wire always a wire
