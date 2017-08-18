WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sitaleki Akauola

Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 12:52 pm
I do like the setting of the 'tonality'. We could also do with an 'added 6th', or 'dominant 7th' as part of our squad.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 1:13 pm
Gaz3376 wrote:
Does this rumour have any substance or is just a case of 'He would be a good signing'?


My thoughts exactly

Went from "someone handing out leaflets said we have signed a prop" to everyone talking about Sitaleki Akauola

Let's not get too excited

:lol:
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 5:19 am
Channel 9 in Australia reporting he's signed for us
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 5:54 am
Two-year contract
http://wwos.nine.com.au/2017/08/19/09/5 ... warrington
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 6:33 am
" He's also played on the wing this season and not looked out of place"....................Hmm.
