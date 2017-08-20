|
Joined: Thu Sep 15, 2011 7:13 pm
Posts: 221
Homer Simpson wrote:
I did notice that the lap of honour at the end of the game had a large number of missing first team players.
No Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, MacGuire, Burrow, Sutcliffe, Ward.
Walker came past us, one of the last. The others went the western terrace route and straight up the tunnel, Singleton and Galloway went that route too but carried on.
Talking of Galloway, that distance with his injury looked a struggle.
Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:14 pm
D4mo78
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Jun 02, 2012 8:32 am
Posts: 347
PrinterThe wrote:
:SLEEPY:
Typical reply to anything said against McDermott.
I thought it interesting that Parcell and McDermott didn't even look at each other after Parcell was awarded the MOM. There certainly seem to be enough rumblings from the players to indicate all isn't blissful behind the scenes
Sun Aug 20, 2017 7:18 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 933
D4mo78 wrote:
Typical reply to anything said against McDermott.
I thought it interesting that Parcell and McDermott didn't even look at each other after Parcell was awarded the MOM. There certainly seem to be enough rumblings from the players to indicate all isn't blissful behind the scenes
Oh no, they didn't look at each other a certain way!!!! SACK HIM NOW!!!! Wasn't Cuthbertson on the naughty step last week and talk of how he's falling out with the coach and might effect his performance..,,,yet he was great and scored a crucial try.
Sun Aug 20, 2017 9:42 pm
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7845
D4mo78 wrote:
Typical reply to anything said against McDermott.
I thought it interesting that Parcell and McDermott didn't even look at each other after Parcell was awarded the MOM. There certainly seem to be enough rumblings from the players to indicate all isn't blissful behind the scenes
You know that talk is too negetive for these boards, can't have an opinion on McDermott.
Sun Aug 20, 2017 10:14 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 933
Frosties. wrote:
You know that talk is too negetive for these boards, can't have an opinion on McDermott.
You can have one, it just has to be a certain one otherwise it's deleted.
Just a shame that on the final game ever of the old South Stand people are more interested in being old Wash Women than enjoying a memorable event.......Still McDermott Out....Boooo....is more important to egomaniacs who think their opinion is more important.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 4:39 am
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20291
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
everyones entitled to an opinion. not just yours that matters.or only those you dont agree with egomaniacs?
Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:39 am
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3236
Location: location, location
On the McDermott Parcell comment.
I noticed McDermott didn`t look at Holbrook either as they passed.
What with the Cuthbertson and Garbutt goings on maybe our coach just doesn`t like Australians or only those that he has worked with a while.
Or he himself is an egomaniac
Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:59 am
Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2005 11:54 am
Posts: 1595
Location: with the barefoot girls
chapylad wrote:
On the McDermott Parcell comment.
I noticed McDermott didn`t look at Holbrook either as they passed.
What with the Cuthbertson and Garbutt goings on maybe our coach just doesn`t like Australians or only those that he has worked with a while.
Or he himself is an egomaniac
He didn't acknowledge Roby either.
Maybe he just doesn't like hookers in general
along with Australians, Germans and Academy players
Woody: Can I pour you a draft, Mr. Peterson?
Norm: A little early, isn't it Woody?
Woody: For a beer?
Norm: No, for stupid questions.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 10:24 am
Joined: Tue Jun 03, 2014 1:06 pm
Posts: 83
PrinterThe wrote:
P.S. whoever thought of those blue and amber cannom streams....FFS. Just cluttered up the near wing and had to be scraped off.
I assumed they blew out of Hetheringtons AR*E which is about the most constructive thing he has done all year and even that went pear shaped
Mon Aug 21, 2017 11:21 am
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3236
Location: location, location
The Magic Rat wrote:
He didn't acknowledge Roby either.
Maybe he just doesn't like hookers in general
Come to think of it he once hit Jimmy Lowes so you might have a point there.
