D4mo78 wrote: Typical reply to anything said against McDermott.



I thought it interesting that Parcell and McDermott didn't even look at each other after Parcell was awarded the MOM. There certainly seem to be enough rumblings from the players to indicate all isn't blissful behind the scenes

Oh no, they didn't look at each other a certain way!!!! SACK HIM NOW!!!! Wasn't Cuthbertson on the naughty step last week and talk of how he's falling out with the coach and might effect his performance..,,,yet he was great and scored a crucial try.