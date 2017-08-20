WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Re: RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 4:50 pm
ducknumber1
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 15, 2011 7:13 pm
Posts: 221
Homer Simpson wrote:
I did notice that the lap of honour at the end of the game had a large number of missing first team players.

No Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, MacGuire, Burrow, Sutcliffe, Ward.


Walker came past us, one of the last. The others went the western terrace route and straight up the tunnel, Singleton and Galloway went that route too but carried on.

Talking of Galloway, that distance with his injury looked a struggle.
Re: RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:14 pm
D4mo78
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Jun 02, 2012 8:32 am
Posts: 347
PrinterThe wrote:
:SLEEPY:


Typical reply to anything said against McDermott.

I thought it interesting that Parcell and McDermott didn't even look at each other after Parcell was awarded the MOM. There certainly seem to be enough rumblings from the players to indicate all isn't blissful behind the scenes
Re: RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 7:18 pm
PrinterThe
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 933
D4mo78 wrote:
Typical reply to anything said against McDermott.

I thought it interesting that Parcell and McDermott didn't even look at each other after Parcell was awarded the MOM. There certainly seem to be enough rumblings from the players to indicate all isn't blissful behind the scenes


Oh no, they didn't look at each other a certain way!!!! SACK HIM NOW!!!! Wasn't Cuthbertson on the naughty step last week and talk of how he's falling out with the coach and might effect his performance..,,,yet he was great and scored a crucial try.
Re: RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 9:42 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7845
D4mo78 wrote:
Typical reply to anything said against McDermott.

I thought it interesting that Parcell and McDermott didn't even look at each other after Parcell was awarded the MOM. There certainly seem to be enough rumblings from the players to indicate all isn't blissful behind the scenes


You know that talk is too negetive for these boards, can't have an opinion on McDermott.
Re: RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 10:14 pm
PrinterThe
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 933
Frosties. wrote:
You know that talk is too negetive for these boards, can't have an opinion on McDermott.


You can have one, it just has to be a certain one otherwise it's deleted.

Just a shame that on the final game ever of the old South Stand people are more interested in being old Wash Women than enjoying a memorable event.......Still McDermott Out....Boooo....is more important to egomaniacs who think their opinion is more important.
Re: RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 4:39 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20290
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
everyones entitled to an opinion. not just yours that matters.or only those you dont agree with egomaniacs?
