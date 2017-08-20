WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post a reply
Re: RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 4:50 pm
ducknumber1 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 15, 2011 7:13 pm
Posts: 221
Homer Simpson wrote:
I did notice that the lap of honour at the end of the game had a large number of missing first team players.

No Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, MacGuire, Burrow, Sutcliffe, Ward.


Walker came past us, one of the last. The others went the western terrace route and straight up the tunnel, Singleton and Galloway went that route too but carried on.

Talking of Galloway, that distance with his injury looked a struggle.
Re: RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:14 pm
D4mo78 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Jun 02, 2012 8:32 am
Posts: 347
PrinterThe wrote:
:SLEEPY:


Typical reply to anything said against McDermott.

I thought it interesting that Parcell and McDermott didn't even look at each other after Parcell was awarded the MOM. There certainly seem to be enough rumblings from the players to indicate all isn't blissful behind the scenes
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, cheekydiddles, D4mo78, gulfcoast_highwayman, Homer Simpson, HRS Rhino, Les Norton, rugbyleague88, Sal Paradise, tad rhino, TOMCAT, Wigg'n and 210 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,620,1511,72076,1844,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 05:00
NRL
CANBERRA
22
- 26PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
30
- 16MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
18
- 38CELTIC  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
22
- 22SOUTH WALES  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
36
- 4KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
22
- 21DONCASTER  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
22
- 22OLDHAM  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
16
- 30BRADFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
28
- 35DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
14
- 50LONDON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
35
- 30LONDON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
26
- 19YORK  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
58
- 10FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM