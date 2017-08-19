^^^^^^^^



Wigan have got back into contention but that's a tough finish for them and don't think they'll make it. Salford are really struggling and have to hope a week off and a winnable home game vs Wakey can kick start a push.



Wakey themselves should finish their chances, the Salford fixture next up is very winnable for them too and then they crucially play Saints at home, win that one and great chance they can make the four. How Hull perform post Wembley is key to how things pan out.