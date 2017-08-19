WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Re: RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 2:09 pm
Printer
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 927
Wigan have got back into contention but that's a tough finish for them and don't think they'll make it. Salford are really struggling and have to hope a week off and a winnable home game vs Wakey can kick start a push.

Wakey themselves should finish their chances, the Salford fixture next up is very winnable for them too and then they crucially play Saints at home, win that one and great chance they can make the four. How Hull perform post Wembley is key to how things pan out.
Re: RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 2:21 pm
leedsnsouths
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1213
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Yet, crowds in the NRL are dropping at an alarming rate.


A lot of people think that that has something to do with the TV coverage actually providing aq better experience than going to a live game (they dont have very good atmospheres at NRL games)

I recon they should introduce that rule they have in the NFL that the games wont be shown on TV unless a certain % of the stadium is sold out.
Re: RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 3:25 pm
The Magic Rat
Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2005 11:54 am
Posts: 1594
Location: with the barefoot girls
Don't know if it has been mentioned elsewhere but a great gesture from Tommy Makinson and Lomax last night. After the final whistle they walked the length of the south stand applauding the Leeds fans on their way to the Saints supporters. That after losing such an important game by such a close margin. Well done.
Woody: Can I pour you a draft, Mr. Peterson?
Norm: A little early, isn't it Woody?
Woody: For a beer?
Norm: No, for stupid questions.
Re: RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 4:53 pm
tvoc
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22208
Juan Cornetto wrote:
Even as a centre he disappoints he just does not seem to see overlaps and players in space. He shows traits of Andy Hay syndrome...you know he is going to dummy and go on almost every occassion!


Yet the try he laid on a plate for Hall was absolute quality centre play. IIRC Walker had a telling hand initially and Sutcliffe did the rest.

Replace Walker and Sutcliffe with Golding and Moon fir that one and Hall probably doesn't see the ball in space or possibly doesn't see the ball at all.
Re: RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 4:56 pm
Homer Simpson
Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1797
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
I did notice that the lap of honour at the end of the game had a large number of missing first team players.

No Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, MacGuire, Burrow, Sutcliffe, Ward.
