Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote: Everyone learned their South Stand dance moves for tonight?

Talking of which doesn't look like much in the south stand which could be removed as souvenirs. Thought of taking a petrol disc cutting wheel to remove that metal barrier that I leant on for donkeys years. On reflection can't see the stewards tolerating that . Life goes on but I can't see the new stand capturing the same spirit that exists in the existing stand. Likewise with new grounds. I used to love going to Central Park although we never seemed to be successful at that ground. It's not the same at wigans new ground.