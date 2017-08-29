WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fans Forum 16th August

Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 2:31 pm
The issue with the media releases is known at the club. I know that for a fact. The thing that worries me is that if they can get that wrong and do nothing about it what else is going to pot? It doesn't inspire me with any confidence. I remember reading in the old Running with the Bulls book (the story 95-97 by Graham Clay IIRC) it mentioned how the club had an ethos that "if you're going to do something do it with quality". That kind of attention to detail seems to have gone out of the window in this area at least.

If I was a potential sponsor would I want to be associated with a club that can't spell it's own press releases? I may be getting a bee in my bonnet about this issue but it nags me that they're aware of it and have done bugger all about it.
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 4:30 pm
Bullseye wrote:
I know what you mean. Gets my goat too all this bad grammar and punctuation. Speaking of which, have you all received the email inviting you to the end of season bash? The invite says:
"The Provident End of Season Awards
Hello , The Bradford Bulls would like to Invite you to the Provident End of Season Awards Evening, Priced at £45 per person or £450 for a Table a 10 that comes with two complimentary bottles of wine."

Perhaps the Bulls scriptwriter is on holiday ?
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:04 am
Last night's tweet about the academy took three attempts before he got it right. At one point it referred to us having one of the most "infamous academy's" in the game.

A former poster on here describes his style as being like Les Dawson playing the piano.
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:56 am
Bullseye wrote:
Are you Geoffrey Chaucer?

Some of the spelling mistakes are the wrong word spelt correctly rather than the right word spelled incorrectly. So the spelling-checker (thanks FA for the reminder about hyphenation, much under-used) does not pick it up, nor will it pick up the same word that can be spelled in different ways, as I have just illustrated. For the most part it is as you say, a strange indeed sometimes bizarre choice of words and turn of phrase, which I find refreshing and amusing. One thing we can say for certain is that language changes.

As for everybody else being perfect, the funniest and most apposite error I have seen recently was in an advert by a global recruitment agency. One of the person specifications read:

-Keen attendtion to detail. :roll:

If these errors changed the meaning sufficiently to make it unintelligible, I would agree with you. In the meantime I will enjoy the more colourful language than the usual bland pasteurised PR's contain, and focus my concerns on who the experienced players are for next year as that will have far more impact on the results.
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:03 am
Glad someone's happy with it.
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:13 am
Well the new online store is up and running. Obviously not much stock yet, but at least it's ready before the new stock arrives for Christmas which is the main thing. Hopefully the guy who does twitter hasn't been let near the pricing :shock:
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:19 pm
:lol:

Good to see we've finally got an online shop. So one thing ticked off the list for me.
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:37 pm
Sadly the prices are still gonna put people off, but at least it's a step in the right direction. The sheer amount of time it's taken to get this going is ridiculous, but at least it's there now so bright sides and all that.

As far as the halfwit in charge of the website and social media goes, I'm glad some people find it amusing or entertaining. I'll continue to find it a total embarrassment and genuinely worrying that nobody at the club seems to give a monkeys.
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:53 pm
That's a monkey's actually ;-)
