Bullseye wrote: The issue with the media releases is known at the club. I know that for a fact. The thing that worries me is that if they can get that wrong and do nothing about it what else is going to pot? It doesn't inspire me with any confidence. I remember reading in the old Running with the Bulls book (the story 95-97 by Graham Clay IIRC) it mentioned how the club had an ethos that "if you're going to do something do it with quality". That kind of attention to detail seems to have gone out of the window in this area at least.



If I was a potential sponsor would I want to be associated with a club that can't spell it's own press releases? I may be getting a bee in my bonnet about this issue but it nags me that they're aware of it and have done bugger all about it.

Are you Geoffrey Chaucer?Some of the spelling mistakes are the wrong word spelt correctly rather than the right word spelled incorrectly. So the spelling-checker (thanks FA for the reminder about hyphenation, much under-used) does not pick it up, nor will it pick up the same word that can be spelled in different ways, as I have just illustrated. For the most part it is as you say, a strange indeed sometimes bizarre choice of words and turn of phrase, which I find refreshing and amusing. One thing we can say for certain is that language changes.As for everybody else being perfect, the funniest and most apposite error I have seen recently was in an advert by a global recruitment agency. One of the person specifications read:-Keen attendtion to detail.If these errors changed the meaning sufficiently to make it unintelligible, I would agree with you. In the meantime I will enjoy the more colourful language than the usual bland pasteurised PR's contain, and focus my concerns on who the experienced players are for next year as that will have far more impact on the results.