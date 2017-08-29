Bullseye wrote: The issue with the media releases is known at the club. I know that for a fact. The thing that worries me is that if they can get that wrong and do nothing about it what else is going to pot? It doesn't inspire me with any confidence. I remember reading in the old Running with the Bulls book (the story 95-97 by Graham Clay IIRC) it mentioned how the club had an ethos that "if you're going to do something do it with quality". That kind of attention to detail seems to have gone out of the window in this area at least.



If I was a potential sponsor would I want to be associated with a club that can't spell it's own press releases? I may be getting a bee in my bonnet about this issue but it nags me that they're aware of it and have done bugger all about it.

"The Provident End of Season Awards

Hello , The Bradford Bulls would like to Invite you to the Provident End of Season Awards Evening, Priced at £45 per person or £450 for a Table a 10 that comes with two complimentary bottles of wine."

I know what you mean. Gets my goat too all this bad grammar and punctuation. Speaking of which, have you all received the email inviting you to the end of season bash? The invite says:Perhaps the Bulls scriptwriter is on holiday ?