WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fans Forum 16th August

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Fans Forum 16th August

Post a reply
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 5:13 pm
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2742
I really wish I'd bothered to read this topic before starting my own. Ah well
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 7:55 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27116
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I notice the badly spelled media releases are still coming out. So no progress on that front despite Chalmers being made aware of the problem.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:33 am
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8128
Location: Odsal Stadium
The friendly sales pitch will have won a few gullible fans over but I suspect the majority will wait to see how much he actually delivers before committing to 2018.
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:42 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27116
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Quite. I'm certainly not convinced yet.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:46 am
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7566
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Who spell checks the spell checkers?
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:52 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27116
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Nobody doing either job at the moment! http://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/ ... ley-threat
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 1:33 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27921
Location: MACS0647-JD
vbfg wrote:
Who spell checks the spell checkers?


Well, clearly not you, as it should have been:
"Who spell-checks the spell checkers?"

:KATA:
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 2:02 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2729
Location: No longer Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
I notice the badly spelled media releases are still coming out. So no progress on that front despite Chalmers being made aware of the problem.


From what I was reading on Facebook, quite a lot of people have contacted the club about this problem, by different means. That contact has been largely ignored. Occasionally he does the "we're aware and sorting it" but nothing happens. I think it's quite clear he has no intention of doing anything about it.

It's things like this that makes me totally distrust Mr. Chalmers though (others too, but this is such a clear cut thing which makes it a good example). If he has no intention of doing anything about it, just say so. People may not be happy with "Yeah we know he's an idiot, but he's cheap and we can't afford anyone better to do the job", but at least it's honest.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, Bat Lad, BeechwoodBull, beefy1, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, BullyBully13, childofthenorthern, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, le penguin, Mobull, Pyrah123, smokinjoe and 135 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,623,3411,61776,2004,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM