WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fans Forum 16th August

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Fans Forum 16th August

Post a reply
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 3:12 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4410
Location: Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
A thought that the last 4 club owners have used to play on all our heart strings in order to make us part with our money. Those heart strings for a few of us now are toughened to the point they don't quiver quite so easily any more.


Come on, what do you want them to do, honestly? Not even bother to attempt to sell season tickets?
It's a sh*t situation for the club to be in but there isn't going to be some white knight riding in to save the day - we're stuck with what we've got. So you can p!ss and moan about Chalmers all you want, but if you want to continue having a RL team in Bradford to support then it's him or nobody.
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 3:19 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2715
Location: No longer Bradford
Nothus wrote:
Come on, what do you want them to do, honestly? Not even bother to attempt to sell season tickets?
It's a sh*t situation for the club to be in but there isn't going to be some white knight riding in to save the day - we're stuck with what we've got. So you can p!ss and moan about Chalmers all you want, but if you want to continue having a RL team in Bradford to support then it's him or nobody.


At no point have I said anything as absurd as they shouldn't attempt to sell season tickets. Now you're just taking comments to an extreme they weren't at.

The point I'm making is that they can't rely on the same old "if you don't give us your money, you won't have a club" motto that has been pedalled for years now. Fans are sick of it and are starting to ignore that line now. What they need to do is give you value for your money and give you an actual reason to hand over the pounds, which isn't empty promises or putting the responsibility onto the fans (again). What that value for money is? I don't know, I'm not a businessman. But all other companies understand that if you want customers to part with their money, you have to give them a reason to do so and not overcharge them. Season Ticket Price Freeze for a division lower with poorer teams, IMO, isn't value for money. To others, it will be. Plenty will blindly pay out of loyalty, it's up to them. Plenty will fall for that "it's your responsibility" line again, also up to them. But there are also plenty who've heard it too many times now and need something better to tempt them. Which is why the idea of 3,000 season tickets looks to me as totally unrealistic without some change to current philosophy of how they treat the fans.
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 4:17 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4410
Location: Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
The point I'm making is that they can't rely on the same old "if you don't give us your money, you won't have a club" motto that has been pedalled for years now.


Has Chalmers actually said that though? I've not seen him quoted anywhere saying that.
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 4:27 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2715
Location: No longer Bradford
Nothus wrote:
Has Chalmers actually said that though? I've not seen him quoted anywhere saying that.


No, I don't believe he has. In fairness, I was more aiming that towards fans that say it, but I wouldn't be surprised if it did come out of the club (or via their favourite method of getting the coach to say it in the T&A) when sales aren't doing so well.

The rest of the points about the club remain though. They need a product worthy of the price. Relying on sentiment only works for so long and I think it's a river that's beginning to run dry.
Re: Fans Forum 16th August
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 4:30 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 805
I don't let season tickets come into my decision making as far as the Bulls count.
A game stood on the terrace cost about 13.60 this year and about 18.00 in the stand.
As a non smoker I tend to use the price of a packet of fags that I see many wasting their money on and use that to judge whether something is worth it.

I have always stood at Odsal so think of £13 as a fair price although some of the displays stretched that a little. Some were appalling.

Do I buy a ticket to save money or do I do it to try and help the club over that tight winter spell. Both actually. I have been a supporter now for too long to let £13 a fortnight affect me.
Yes we have been badly messed about and many will walk but I either stick with them as I can't remember much else than being a Northern fan or I walk away. If I did walk then I would go and would not be on here anymore.

For me all I can do it give my trust again to whoever is running the club and hope we finally get someone who is true to their word. If not, then how much of that £150 have I wasted as I still went and enjoyed the build up. Being a fan isn't just about that 80 minutes it is about being part of a group of fans with the same hopes and wishes.

That is why the ticket means nothing in my thinking as it works out at someone else buying about 15 cigies a week. So i will moan and complain like others on here but feel I like to buy a ticket so the club get their approx £600k to add to other income then hope Chalmers can slowly build the club properly over the next few years.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullseye, hawk-eye, Jimmy 4 Bradford, Pyrah123, Surely not, woolly07 and 164 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,619,7101,51476,1814,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 06:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
12
- 44MELBOURNE
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 08:30
NRL
SYDNEY
22
- 18WESTS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
16
- 26CRONULLA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
32
- 18GLOUC  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:15
8s
WARRINGTON
22
- 8HALIFAX
TV
  
 NOW 
TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
0
- 10LEIGH
TV
  
Higson Try LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  TODAY : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 05:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
LONDON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
YORK  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
OLDHAM  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Thu 24th Aug : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM