Nothus wrote:
Come on, what do you want them to do, honestly? Not even bother to attempt to sell season tickets?
It's a sh*t situation for the club to be in but there isn't going to be some white knight riding in to save the day - we're stuck with what we've got. So you can p!ss and moan about Chalmers all you want, but if you want to continue having a RL team in Bradford to support then it's him or nobody.
At no point have I said anything as absurd as they shouldn't attempt to sell season tickets. Now you're just taking comments to an extreme they weren't at.
The point I'm making is that they can't rely on the same old "if you don't give us your money, you won't have a club" motto that has been pedalled for years now. Fans are sick of it and are starting to ignore that line now. What they need to do is give you value for your money and give you an actual reason to hand over the pounds, which isn't empty promises or putting the responsibility onto the fans (again). What that value for money is? I don't know, I'm not a businessman. But all other companies understand that if you want customers to part with their money, you have to give them a reason to do so and not overcharge them. Season Ticket Price Freeze for a division lower with poorer teams, IMO, isn't value for money. To others, it will be. Plenty will blindly pay out of loyalty, it's up to them. Plenty will fall for that "it's your responsibility" line again, also up to them. But there are also plenty who've heard it too many times now and need something better to tempt them. Which is why the idea of 3,000 season tickets looks to me as totally unrealistic without some change to current philosophy of how they treat the fans.