I don't let season tickets come into my decision making as far as the Bulls count.

A game stood on the terrace cost about 13.60 this year and about 18.00 in the stand.

As a non smoker I tend to use the price of a packet of fags that I see many wasting their money on and use that to judge whether something is worth it.



I have always stood at Odsal so think of £13 as a fair price although some of the displays stretched that a little. Some were appalling.



Do I buy a ticket to save money or do I do it to try and help the club over that tight winter spell. Both actually. I have been a supporter now for too long to let £13 a fortnight affect me.

Yes we have been badly messed about and many will walk but I either stick with them as I can't remember much else than being a Northern fan or I walk away. If I did walk then I would go and would not be on here anymore.



For me all I can do it give my trust again to whoever is running the club and hope we finally get someone who is true to their word. If not, then how much of that £150 have I wasted as I still went and enjoyed the build up. Being a fan isn't just about that 80 minutes it is about being part of a group of fans with the same hopes and wishes.



That is why the ticket means nothing in my thinking as it works out at someone else buying about 15 cigies a week. So i will moan and complain like others on here but feel I like to buy a ticket so the club get their approx £600k to add to other income then hope Chalmers can slowly build the club properly over the next few years.