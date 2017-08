northernbloke wrote: I find it ironic lots of folk complain that the club don't market or push the game, now they are doing something folk are saying it's wrong, most odd.

I find it ironic that some still defend the club blindly even though its now playing home games at a conference centre against 2nd tier opposition where as it used to play at a bespoke rugby stadium against world renowned names such as Wigan and st Helens....