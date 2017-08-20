WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Promotion.

Re: Promotion.
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:24 am
The community work done by the club should be considered as part of the clubs marketing scheme. There is some excellent work being done in local schools. John Keyes and his award winning team are putting the clubs name out into the local area. It however needs to be followed up.
This is ground building work, which works for both the schools and the club. Children are after all the future. I do think that secondary schools should be part of the mix.
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 12:16 pm
Is there a correlation between participation and crowds, something thats been discussed previously?

I remember the year they gave ST to all players in clubs (or similar) and it did nothing to the crowd.
Mac out!
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 3:01 pm
Giving tickets to players that play on a Saturday afternoon when you play yr home games on a Saturday afternoon! Work it out
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 7:31 am
Two for one ticket offer for the Warrington game. The club are getting a bit carried away here.
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:08 am
Bostwick wrote:
Two for one ticket offer for the Warrington game. The club are getting a bit carried away here.


This is an odd one for me; they've chosen a game that's almost guaranteed to be a defeat, and likely a heavy one at that, as an opportunity to run a ticketing promotion. Seeing Warrington, who by rights have no business being in this competition, run in lots of tries against us is hardly likely to encourage newbies (and returnees) to come back the following week. I don't think it's all that smart.
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:57 am
nadera78 wrote:
This is an odd one for me; they've chosen a game that's almost guaranteed to be a defeat, and likely a heavy one at that, as an opportunity to run a ticketing promotion. Seeing Warrington, who by rights have no business being in this competition, run in lots of tries against us is hardly likely to encourage newbies (and returnees) to come back the following week. I don't think it's all that smart.


How have Warrington got on in their other games ? Didn't they only just beat Halifax at the w/e ?Maybe we can compete with them and impress a few newbies.
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 12:22 pm
The onus is on the team to perform similar to Fax did at Wire and make a game of it and show of there skills and capabilities. Warrington is the biggest draw in this middle 8's lets promote it.
Wire Quin at work
