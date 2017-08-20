The community work done by the club should be considered as part of the clubs marketing scheme. There is some excellent work being done in local schools. John Keyes and his award winning team are putting the clubs name out into the local area. It however needs to be followed up.
This is ground building work, which works for both the schools and the club. Children are after all the future. I do think that secondary schools should be part of the mix.
